Multiple Netflix Shows Not Expected to Return Until 2027

2026 may have just started, but a handful of Netflix shows will not be returning this year.

According to Deadline, several shows on the streamer are seemingly being held off for 2027.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled its 2026 slate that included dozens of shows. However, some notable absences included Wednesday, Ginny & Georgia, Ransom Canyon, Untamed, and Forever. Since the year just started, it’s always possible one or more of these shows could sneak their way into the 2026 schedule later on, but for the most part, don’t expect these shows to come back for at least another year.

Wednesday Season 3

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday. Cr. Jonathan Hession/Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed the supernatural mystery comedy for Season 3 in July, ahead of Season 2. But don’t expect the early renewal to have any advantage on an earlier release date. The Jenna Ortega-led hit is one of Netflix’s most elaborate productions, meaning it takes time for production and post-production. That being said, casting has already begun on the new season, with former Bond girl Eva Green joining the ranks. Production on the third season is rumored for a February start, with a 2027 release.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 307 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2025

It shouldn’t surprise fans of the mother-daughter dramedy that the fourth season probably won’t be here until at least 2027. Since premiering in 2021, Ginny & Georgia has been on a two-year cycle, with the latest season releasing last year. Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 3 and 4 in 2023, and filming kicked off last fall. Production is said to continue through February.

Ransom Canyon Season 2

RANSOM CANYON. (L to R) Tatanka Means as Jake, Josh Duhamel as Staten and Garrett Wareing as Lucas in Episode 104 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2024

The freshman romantic Western was renewed for Season 2 in June, just two months after it premiered. Based on the Jodi Thomas book series, the show stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly. Production on the second season is expected to wrap soon, likely later this month, and is aiming for an early 2027 release.

Forever Season 2

FOREVER. (L to R) Michael Cooper Jr. as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark in Episode 105 of Forever. Cr. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix © 2024

This adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age classic premiered in May and was renewed for a second season just a week later. Starring Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., Forever is currently in production and is also expected to wrap soon. A targeted premiere date has not been announced.

Untamed Season 2

Untamed. Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 106 of Untamed. Cr. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2025

The Eric Bana-led crime drama premiered over the summer as a limited series but was ultimately renewed for Season 2 following its success. The new season will film later this year and is expected to premiere in early 2027.

Supacell Season 2

Olly Courtney/Netflix

The wait for the second season of Supacell continues. The superhero crime drama premiered in June 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 two months later. While it was initially targeting an early 2025 production start, it was pushed to October after cast member Ghetts exited in December 2024 after admitting to killing a man in a hit-and-run car crash.

Dept. Q Season 2

Justin Downing/Netflix

Thriller Dept. Q was renewed for Season 2 in August after premiering in May. Starring Matthew Goode, the series is in production on the second season, which might be eyeing an early 2027 premiere, but possibly earlier.

Also absent from Netflix’s 2026 slate are Canadian series Bet, British-Canadian teen series Geek Girl, and the third and final season of Heartbreak High. None of the shows has an estimated premiere date, so fans will just have to continue to wait.