Former Bond Girl Joins New Season of Netflix Hit Show

A former Bond girl is coming to Netflix.

Eva Green has been cast in the upcoming third season of Wednesday.

Green will portray Ophelia, Morticia Addams’ (Catherine Zeta-Jones) sister. Wednesday will mark the actress’ first TV role since starring in the short-lived Apple British-French thriller Liaison with Vincent Cassel in 2023. The role also reunites Green with director and executive producer Tim Burton, as she starred in his films Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, and the Dumbo live-action remake.

(Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable,” creators, showrunners, and writers Al Gough and Miles Millar told Tudum. “Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia,” Green added. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Aunt Ophelia’s introduction has been much-anticipated. Throughout the second season, Morticia said her sister was missing after losing control of her powers as a Raven. But when Morticia hands Jenna Ortega’s titular character Ophelia’s old journey at the end of the season, Wednesday gets a vision of Ophelia locked in a dungeon-like room in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) mansion, raising even more questions for the new season.

(Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

“Ophelia has been gone a long time,” Millar said about the Season 2 cliffhanger. “It’s left a hole in Morticia’s life and a lot of unanswered questions. The reemergence of Ophelia is going to hit this family like a bomb.” Gough explained, “It was always the plan to give viewers a glimpse of her at the end of the season in a way that they weren’t expecting, and then that’s a driver into Season 3.”

Along with Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Lumley, Green also joins Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Isaac Ordonez, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen for Season 3. Additional cast and production details for Season 3 will be released at a later date. As of now, a premiere date for the new season has not been announced.

Eva Green is best known for her role as Vesper Lynd in the 2016 James Bond film Casino Royale alongside Daniel Craig. Additional credits include Penny Dreadful, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Kingdom of Heaven, The Luminaries, Camelot, and The Dreamers.