Netflix Hit Loses 2 Series Regulars for New Season

Netflix is losing two of its main cast members for Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, who play father-son duo Davis Collins and Reid Collins, will not return as series regulars for the sophomore season of the Netflix drama, Deadline reports, with no indication as to whether or not they will return as guest stars.

Davis, the owner of the modern Bar W Ranch, acted as a foil to Josh Duhamel’s Staten Kirkland. The two clashed not only over their views on how to tend to Ransom’s ranch land, but also over their shared affection for Minka Kelly’s Quinn O’Grady, who owns Ransom’s dancehall.

Eoin Macken as Davis in Episode 104 of Ransom Canyon. (Anna Kooris/Netflix)

Reid, who was the star quarterback of the high school football team, presented as an arrogant jock, but was haunted by the death of his cousin in a car accident and hid a softer side to his personality underneath his hard exterior.

While Ransom Canyon may be losing two series regulars, the show is adding two recurring guest stars. Ben Robson and Heidi Engerman will appear in multiple episodes, Deadline reported, with Robson playing Oliver, a big-city love interest for Quinn, and Engerman playing Sydney, a larger-than-life character who shouldn’t be underestimated.

Andrew Liner as Reid and Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode 106 of Ransom Canyon. (ANNA KOORIS/Netflix)

Returning cast members also include Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, and Casey W. Johnson. Johnson was promoted to a series regular ahead of Season 2, which is currently filming in Albuquerque, N.M.

In Season 2, “passions run deep in Ransom Canyon, where three ranching family dynasties reignite a generations-long feud over love, land, and legacy in their small, West Texas town,” according to the show’s official description.