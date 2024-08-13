'Supacell' Season 2 Announced by Netflix

More Supacell is on the way. Netflix has renewed the British superhero crime drama for a second season after it premiered in June. Created by Raman and starring Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, and Eddie Marsan, the series tells the epic story of five South Londoners, each struggling to wield a special ability. Even before the series premiered, Rapman told Tudum he knew what would come next after Season 1.

"I've always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends," he shared. "I've got stuff planned for this story. I've had this in my head for years, so I'm ready to go." While that doesn't always necessarily mean that another season was set in stone, Season 2 was a given. The first season peaked at No. 1 on the Netflix global TV series list and was also in the Top 10 for six weeks. And Rapman is only getting started.

"Supacell Season 1 is my Batman Begins," Rapman explained. "It's a prequel of what they'll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become. That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn't exist anymore. They've changed everything. It's going to be interesting when we get into the writers' room."

Considering Netflix's track record with one-season shows, no matter how popular they are, it's refreshing to see a show like Supacell beat the odds. In July, Netflix canceled Blood of Zeus after three seasons, while in March, it canceled The Brothers Sun after a single season. There are many canceled Netflix shows that need to be revived and even though it's definitely not possible, at least there are still other shows to look forward to, including the upcoming second season of Supacell.

As of now, not much has been revealed about Supacell Season 2, but since Rapman already has a whole story planned, it shouldn't be too long until plot details are revealed. A timeline for the premiere has also yet to be announced, meaning fans could be waiting a while. It is still early, though, so it's possible once filming kicks off, Netflix will give fans a better idea. Whenever it premieres, the wait will surely be worth it, though, and at the very least, it is coming back, which is definitely better than nothing.