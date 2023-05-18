'Ginny & Georgia' Renewed for Two More Seasons

Ginny & Georgia fans do not have to be worried about the show's future for a few years. Netflix renewed the hit series for third and fourth seasons on Wednesday. The series will have a new showrunner taking over though, replacing the outgoing Debra J. Fisher, who oversaw the first two seasons.

The series was created by Sarah Lampert and has been a huge hit for the streamer since its debut in February 2021. Brianne Howey stars as Georgia Miller, a free-spirited mother who lives in an affluent Massachusetts town with her children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Georgia moved to the Bay State for a new start after her husband's death, but she soon learns she can never truly run from her past. Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Alback, Katy Douglas, and Chelsea Clark also star. Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will be the new showrunner.

Considering the show has been among Netflix's most popular in recent months, it is surprising that it took over four months for Ginny & Georgia to be renewed for Season 3. The showrunner switch was partly to blame, reports Deadline. There were rumors of a tense relationship between Fisher and Lampert, leading to speculation she was leaving.

The second season ended with a shocking cliffhanger, as Georgia was arrested during her wedding. "When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be," Lambert told Tudum before Season 2 was released. "Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts." She added that Season 3 will present "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges" for the characters.

Howey also suggested that there might be some brighter days ahead for Georgia's family. "They've already hit rock bottom, I don't think it could get any worse than it's already been," she told Tudum. "We can literally only go up from here."

Ginny & Georgia was not the only Netflix drama to score a renewal on Wednesday. The streamer also renewed Virgin River for a sixth season, ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Sept. 7. Virgin River is based on the novels by Robyn Carr and stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse and midwife who moves to the titular Northern California town to escape Los Angeles. Martin Henderson also stars as her romantic interest, former U.S. Marine and bar owner Jack Sheridan.