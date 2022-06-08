'Ms. Marvel' Makes Her Anticipated Debut on Disney+ and Social Media Can't Get Enough
The new Ms. Marvel series has finally made its highly anticipated debut on Disney+, and fans are taking to social media to share that they can't get enough of the super-powered character. Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, "a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to."
In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel also stars Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman. The six-episode series is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will reportedly eventually see Kamala team up with Carol Danvers (Bri Larson), the film franchise's Captain Marvel, in 2023's The Marvels. Bisha K. Ali created the miniseries, which is not currently set to have a second season, but if the already glowing reviews it's receiving from fans are any indication, there could be a chance that Marvel and Disney+ bring the series back for more episodes in the future. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Episode 1 online!
I'm so happy. ❤️ #MsMarvel
"Went in not expecting to love it as much as I did. The choices made were pretty great as were the visuals. It almost has an indie feeling to it. It has heart and laugh-out-loud moments in a family setting. A+, well done," a final watcher wrote.
Watched with my son this morning. We totally loved it. Get it girl #MsMarvel
"Thanks for knocking this one out of the park, too," a fan gushed. "You just keep on creating excellence and this one is already on my list of favorites."
It's nice to have a superhero in my hometown of JC
"I watched the first episode and I already love it!" one Twitter user wrote. "(It's great to see more and more shows and movies about female super heroes and their stories.
That was great premiere for #MsMarvel. Iman Vellani truly embodies this role as playing Kamala Khan. Can't wait to watch the rest of the show
"I had alot of fun watching this. Iman Vellani is charming as hell as Ms. Marvel," a viewer offered. "In fact the whole show and cast is charming and the Scott Pilgrim visuals gives it a great aesthetic. Only the first episode but I loved it."
I have watched the first episode and it's AWESOME I really liked Kamala and success to the amazing show and I'm so excited for episode 2!!🥰♥️
"I'm so proud of Iman Vellani as she did a phenomenal job as Kamala Khan!" another person said. "I love the Pakistani, Muslim & Arabic representation in this series! You knocked it out of the park with Ms. Marvel I can't wait for the rest of the season! What a beautiful & relatable show that we need!"
The other movies will provide a lot of context, but you should be good to jump right in with Ms. Marvel. They make references to the Avengers and Captain Marvel, but the story stands on its own (so far at least).
"This show is...very character accurate, my lord. Actually has me smiling," someone else added.
#MsMarvel is here.
The series premiere of Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel
"Just finished the first episode, so amazing and exactly what I was hoping this series would be," one fan tweeted.