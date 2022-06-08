'Ms. Marvel' Makes Her Anticipated Debut on Disney+ and Social Media Can't Get Enough

The new Ms. Marvel series has finally made its highly anticipated debut on Disney+, and fans are taking to social media to share that they can't get enough of the super-powered character. Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, "a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination-particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home-that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to."

In addition to Vellani, Ms. Marvel also stars Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman. The six-episode series is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will reportedly eventually see Kamala team up with Carol Danvers (Bri Larson), the film franchise's Captain Marvel, in 2023's The Marvels. Bisha K. Ali created the miniseries, which is not currently set to have a second season, but if the already glowing reviews it's receiving from fans are any indication, there could be a chance that Marvel and Disney+ bring the series back for more episodes in the future. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Episode 1 online!