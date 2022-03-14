Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Rumors of Major Marvel Role

Since finishing his iconic run as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe has had an interesting career with indie films and oddball roles. While promoting his role as a villainous billionaire in The Lost City, Radcliffe was asked about his willingness to take on another franchise, specifically Marvel. The Brit has been a regular fancast to take on the role of Wolverine when the X-Men make their way into the MCU, so our sister site, Comicbook.com brought it up in a recent interview at SXSW. “So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news. That’s pretty cool,’” Radcliffe said. “And I’m like, ‘Mate, it’s not, I don’t know anything about it.”

“Somebody is clearly going like, ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!’” he said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me.” Jackman played the character in nine different films, wrapping his arc with Logan.

While Radcliffe sounds skeptical, he isn’t completely ruling out the possibility. “But who knows?” he said. “Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

Radcliffe’s next exciting role is playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story for the Roku Channel. A photo was recently released by the streaming service, showing Radcliffe in a curly wig, glasses, and a mustache. He’s also holding an accordion and rocking a Hawaiian shirt, which Yankovic was known for wearing in her early years. The movie is directed by Eric Appel from a script he wrote with Yankovic.

In a previous statement on the new film, Appel joked, “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.” Yankovic added, per Deadline, “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”