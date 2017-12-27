All the Movies and Shows Leaving HBO on Dec. 31

Just like Netflix, HBO has media licenses that lapse at the end of every month, and December is no different.
Come Dec. 31, numerous film will no longer be available on HBO networks or the services’ streaming platform, HBO Go.
The biggest loses this month come in the form of comic book films. The Dark Knight, Watchmen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and several additional Batman adaptations will be leaving HBO.
There are some other blockbusters leaving the service, including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jason Bourne, Laura Croft: Tomb Raider and Mission: Impossible II.
Several critically acclaimed films will also be departing including All The President’s Men, Her, Driving Miss Daisy and Play Misty for Me.
See the full list of expiring titles below.
The Accountant, 2016
All The President’s Men, 1976
American Gigolo, 1980
Batman, 1966
Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: The Killing Joke, 2016
Bend it Like Beckham, 2003
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
The Bodyguard, 1992
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Conjuring, 2013
The Dark Knight, 2008
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, 2008
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Her, 2013
Highlander, 1986
Insomnia, 2002
Jason Bourne, 2016
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001
Krampus, 2015
Laura Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003
Leatherheads, 2008
Mimic, 1997
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2016
Mission: Impossible II, 2000
The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992
Mr. Deeds, 2002
Necessary Roughness, 1991
Over Her Dead Body, 2008
Phone Booth, 2003
Play Misty for Me, 1971
Speed, 1997
Term Life, 2016
Towelhead, 2008
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009
Tron, 1982
Watchmen, 2009
What Women Want, 2000
The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
The Women, 2008