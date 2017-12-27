All the Movies and Shows Leaving HBO on Dec. 31

Just like Netflix, HBO has media licenses that lapse at the end of every month, and December is no different.

Come Dec. 31, numerous film will no longer be available on HBO networks or the services’ streaming platform, HBO Go.

The biggest loses this month come in the form of comic book films. The Dark Knight, Watchmen, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and several additional Batman adaptations will be leaving HBO.

There are some other blockbusters leaving the service, including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Jason Bourne, Laura Croft: Tomb Raider and Mission: Impossible II.

Several critically acclaimed films will also be departing including All The President’s Men, Her, Driving Miss Daisy and Play Misty for Me.

See the full list of expiring titles below.

The Accountant, 2016

All The President’s Men, 1976

American Gigolo, 1980

Batman, 1966

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman: The Killing Joke, 2016

Bend it Like Beckham, 2003

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

The Bodyguard, 1992

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Conjuring, 2013

The Dark Knight, 2008

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, 2008

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Her, 2013

Highlander, 1986

Insomnia, 2002

Jason Bourne, 2016

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001

Krampus, 2015

Laura Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, 2003

Leatherheads, 2008

Mimic, 1997

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, 2016

Mission: Impossible II, 2000

The Muppet Christmas Carol, 1992

Mr. Deeds, 2002

Necessary Roughness, 1991

Over Her Dead Body, 2008

Phone Booth, 2003

Play Misty for Me, 1971

Speed, 1997

Term Life, 2016

Towelhead, 2008

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, 2009

Tron, 1982

Watchmen, 2009

What Women Want, 2000

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

The Women, 2008