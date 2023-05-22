'Mighty Ducks' TV Show Being Removed From Disney+

A television based on The Mighty Ducks franchise will be leaving a streaming platform this week. According to Deadline, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will be leaving Disney+ on May 26. It's one of more than a dozen series and specials being pulled from Disney+ and Hulu as Disney is purging content in a cost-cutting measure.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers lasted two seasons before it was officially canceled in February. The series is based on The Mighty Ducks films that were released in theatres in the 1990s. Lauren Graham starred in both seasons of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and she plays Alex, the mother of a young hockey player named Evan. After Evan is cut from the Ducks, Alex decides to start a new team called the Don't Bothers which consists of players who have been overlooked. And just like the Ducks from the movies, the Don't Bothers find a way to become of the top teams in their league. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers also starred Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns, De'Jon Watts, and Emilio Estevez who starred in all three Mighty Ducks films. Estevez didn't return for Season 2 and was replaced by Josh Duhamel.

In a conversation with PopCulture.com last year, Graham talked about how much she enjoyed filming Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. "I feel like we just got it down a little bit more in terms of just how to enjoy our day and how to work together," Graham said. "And Josh [Duhamel] was such a great addition and great energy. I just love those kids. I really do. I'm so proud of them and I just enjoy working with them. I'm blown away by them. We're in scenes, and they're handling really tough material and being really sweet about it. And Brady did steal my car one day and go to McDonald's. But, I think they're going to grow up to be okay citizens."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiered in March 2021, and the final episode debuted last year. In Season 1, a few of the cast members from the movies made a cameo appearance, including Matt Doherty, Elden Henson, Marguerite Moreau, Vincent A. LaRusso, Garette Henson, and Justin Wong.