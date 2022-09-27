'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Star Lauren Graham Discusses 'Fun' Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers returns for Season 2 on Sept. 28, which means Alex Morrow and her team are back for more action on the ice. And while her team won the Mighty Ducks name last season, things get more challenging in Season 2 when they attend an ice hockey institute in California. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Lauren Graham, who plays Alex on the Disney+ series, talks about how the new season will be more intense than what fans saw in Season 1.

"The second season is fun because it's sort of brand new," Graham exclusively told PopCulture. "We're not in Minnesota anymore. We've gotten into a sports camp that is in California, and the team's really excited. They think they have a fun summer ahead, only to arrive and be met with a very intense coach who is all about winning. So they have to step their game up in season two."

Alex is an unlikely hockey coach as she took on the role after her son Evan [Brady Noon] was let go from the previous Mighty Ducks team. Alex and Evan build the team from scratch, and they become one of the best youth hockey teams in Minnesota. Graham has enjoyed working with the kids and loves how much they have grown from Season 1.

"I feel like we just got it down a little bit more in terms of just how to enjoy our day and how to work together," Graham said. "And Josh [Duhamel] was such a great addition and great energy. I just love those kids. I really do. I'm so proud of them and I just enjoy working with them. I'm blown away by them. We're in scenes, and they're handling really tough material and being really sweet about it. And Brady did steal my car one day and go to McDonald's. But, I think they're going to grow up to be okay citizens."

The first season was a success as it earned an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But why is the series, which is based on the film franchise The Mighty Ducks, so beloved by fans? "I think this show hopefully honors the movies, which were some of the kinds of things that I think Disney does incredibly well, which are these sort of family classics that have appealing characters," Graham explained. "They don't pander to kids, they really respect them, but it's something you can watch with family members of all ages. And I just think it has kind of a classic comedy with the heart, which is something that's hard to find as an actor and maybe hard to find it as a family. So I think there's always room for that."