'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Alex Apologizes to Evan in Season 2 Episode 3 Exclusive Clip

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is now streaming on Disney+ and the team is currently in California participating in an elite summer hockey program. Evan (Brady Noon) is enjoying the opportunity to learn how to improve his skills but is not happy with his mom for not letting him play in the coaches vs. kids hockey game. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Alex (Lauren Graham) apologizing to Evan for holding him back. She admits that she was wrong for not letting him play in the game and added that it's difficult for her to let him grow up because he was a baby not too long ago.

Alex wants Evan to enjoy the summer hockey program but has a problem with how former NHL star Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel) runs it because he takes it too seriously. Alex is all about the kids having fun and believing in themselves, which can be challenging while taking part in the hockey program because everyone is competing against each other. Despite the challenges Alex is dealing with in Season 2, Graham enjoyed working with Duhamel and the kids.

"I feel like we just got it down a little bit more in terms of just how to enjoy our day and how to work together," Graham recently told PopCulture.com. "And Josh [Duhamel] was such a great addition and great energy. I just love those kids. I really do. I'm so proud of them and I just enjoy working with them. I'm blown away by them. We're in scenes, and they're handling really tough material and being really sweet about it. And Brady did steal my car one day and go to McDonald's. But, I think they're going to grow up to be okay citizens."

For Noon, he enjoys how Season 2 is deeper than what fans saw in the first season. "I would definitely say it's a lot more in-depth than season one," Noon told PopCulture. " I think in season one, you saw a lot of hockey and not too much of diving into the characters and diluting that. But I feel like, in Season 2, you really get to experience the characters and learn a little bit something new about everyone." The third episode of The Mighty Ducks Season 2 will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 13 on Disney+.