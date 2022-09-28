'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Cast Members Talk Love for Hockey After Filming Season 2 (Exclusive)

The cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers are happy that Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. But do the young actors and actresses love the sport of ice hockey after filming two seasons of the show? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, The Mighty Ducks cast members revealed if they are fans of hockey after being on the series.

"I became a way bigger hockey fan than I was in the first season because in the first season I was still kind of skeptical of the whole entire sport," DJ Watts, who plays Sam, exclusively told PopCulture. But after the season, my perspective of hockey actually changed."

Tagen Burns who plays Maya also became a hockey fan after The Mighty Ducks. "I definitely say before, I wasn't much of a hockey person, but after I can say now that I do enjoy playing hockey," she said. "But I'd say there's a huge difference from the start too, now."

For Maxwell Simkins who plays Nick, hockey is something he enjoys watching, but playing the sport is a different story. "I'm from Philly. So when I watch hockey, it's the Broad Street Bullies," Simkins said. "It's not really hockey. It's more like just big guys beating each other up. So it's like, I never saw that when I was little and was like, "That's what I want to do." But now playing hockey, like Taegan said, Luke said, I don't think I could ever play it, but it's a fun sport to watch."

Luke Islam plays Koob on the show and is the team's goalie. And after two seasons of being on The Mighty Ducks, Islam has made it clear about his thoughts on hockey. "I would say that I do not want to play after being on the show," Islam said. "It is intense. It is. It's one of those things that I applaud the NHL players. They have the skill, they have talent, and I don't even want to touch something like that. That is very difficult to do, but I admire it. I think it's great. And definitely, a bigger hockey fan than I was." New episodes of The Mighty Ducks will premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.