'Mayans M.C.' Star JD Pardo Just Went Blonde

Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo has a new role that required a hair color change. The actor, who plays Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes in the Sons of Anarchy spin-off, was recently cast in Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake for Amazon Studios. The film started production in the Dominican Republic late last month.

"It's true...blondes DO have more fun!" Pardo wrote on Instagram on Aug. 30. He included a trio of selfies showing off the much lighter look. "Looking like a Ken doll," Vincent "Rocco" Vargas, who plays Gilberto "Gilly" Lopez on Mayans M.C., commented.

Pardo's casting in Road House was confirmed on Aug. 24. Joaquim de Almeida (Searching 2), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), and Kevin Carroll (Let the Right One In) were also cast, reports Deadline. Conor McGregor will make his acting debut in the film, which will also star Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery.

Road House is inspired by the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic about a professional "cooler" who arrives in a small town to turn a rowdy roadhouse into a respectable place, only to run into the business magnate who is keeping the town down. Although the original was set in a small Missouri town, the new film moves the action to the Florida Keys. Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) is directing with a script by Anthony Bagarozzi, Chick Mondry, and Sheldon Turner. Joel Silver, who produced the original film, is producing the remake for Amazon Prime Video and MGM. Gyllenhaal announced the start of production on Aug. 23.

Pardo also stars in Amazon's The Terminal List with Chris Pratt. He was recently seen on the big screen in F9: The Fast Saga and The Contractor. He will soon be back to work in Mayans M.C., as FX officially renewed the show for Season 5 in July.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team," Mayans M.C. showrunner Elgin James said in a statement. "I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick, and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create." All seasons of Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy are available to stream on Hulu.