‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo to Team up With Ben Affleck in New Project

Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo has signed up to star in the next film by Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez. The movie, titled Hypnotic, will star Ben Affleck as a detective and is now being filmed in Texas. Pardo confirmed his casting on Twitter, calling it an “honor” to work with Affleck and Rodriguez.

In Hypnotic, Affleck stars as a detective at the center of a mystery involving his daughter, played by Hala Finley (Man With a Plan), a secret government program, and other impossible high-end crimes. The script was written by Rodriguez with Max Borenstein (Godzilla vs. Kong). Rodriguez is also producing with Studio CEO Jeff Robinov and John Graham with Solstice Studios, reports Deadline. The cast for Hypnotic also includes Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), William Fichtner (Mom), and Dayo Okeniyi (See).

Videos by PopCulture.com

I can’t put it into words. It’s an honor to work alongside Robert Rodriguez and Ben Affleck. For years I have watched their work. Goodwill Hunting is one of my all time favs and Robert is a film savant. It’s an honor and a privilege🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/BKlBuRTuZj — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) October 13, 2021

Pardo celebrated joining the film in a tweet Wednesday. “I can’t put it into words. It’s an honor to work alongside Robert Rodriguez and Ben Affleck. For years I have watched their work. Good Will Hunting is one of my all-time favs and Robert is a film savant. It’s an honor and a privilege,” the actor wrote.

Rodriguez is best known for directing action and genre movies like Sin City, Planet Terror, Spy Kids, Machete, Desperado, and From Dusk Till Dawn. He also directed episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and directed an episode of the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett. His latest film, We Can Be Heroes, was released on Netflix last Christmas and is a follow-up to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl in 3-D. As for Affleck, he can be seen in theaters this weekend in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

Pardo is best known for playing the lead role in the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series Mayans M.C., Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. The show launched in 2018 and a fourth season is set to air on FX in 2022. Pardo also had a small role in F9: The Fast Saga and stars in the upcoming Violence of Action with Chris Pine. He recently shot The Terminal List, a conspiracy thriller for Amazon starring Chris Pratt. Pardo also starred in the Hulu series East Los High.

