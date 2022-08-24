Jake Gyllenhaal Shares First Glimpse of 'Road House' Reboot

Cameras are rolling on Road House, Amazon Prime Video's remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic about a bar bouncer who doesn't take crap from anyone. Jake Gyllenhaal shared the first photo from the set with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman on Tuesday. The movie will also feature UFC star Conor McGregor in his first acting role.

"I've wanted to work with the ridiculously talented Doug Liman for years. Day 1. Roadhouse," Gyllenhaal wrote on Instagram. He shared a picture of himself laughing with Liman, who held the clapboard on set. Amazon also shared a photo of the two on set.

Amazon greenlit the remake earlier this month. Filming is underway in the Dominican Republic, which is standing in for the Florida Keys. In this new take, Gyllenhaal stars as a former UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, where he discovers the darker side of paradise. Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Carles Mondry wrote the script.

Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp, and Bob Menery also star in the new movie. Joel Silver, who produced the original, is producing for Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch are the executive producers.

A few days after the project got the go-ahead, Deadline reported that McGregor joined the cast. Hollywood has been chasing him for years, but sources told Deadline that McGregor decided this was the project to launch his career with. He saw the original film and liked it enough that he agreed to meet with Silver, who shared his plans for the new version.

The 1989 Road House is a cult classic written by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin and directed by Rowdy Herrington. In the film, Swayze plays James Dalton, a professional "cooler" who arrives in a small Missouri town to take a job at the Double Deuce, a rowdy roadhouse with non-stop fights and out-of-control guests. Dalton soon learns that the nearby town is run by business magnate Brad Welsey (Ben Gazzara), who is an all-around horrible human and trying to sabotage Dalton's efforts. Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott, and musician Jeff Healey also starred in the movie. It was a big hit, grossing $61.6 million.

Gyllenhaal was last seen on the big screen in Michael Bay's thriller Ambulance. He also voices a character in the next Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Strange World, which opens on Nov. 23. He was also cast in Guy Ritchie's next movie, tentatively titled The Interpreter. Gyllenhaal has an Oscar nomination for his supporting role in Brokeback Mountain.