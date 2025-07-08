Netflix Tries to Beat ‘Shark Week’ With New TV Show

Netflix is taking a bite out of Shark Week.

As Discovery Channel’s annual shark-centered programming slate prepares to return for its 37th year later this month, Netflix is hoping to capitalize on that success with All the Sharks, a first-of-its-kind competition series hosted by “heavy-metal marine biologist” Tom Hird.

Now available to stream exclusively on Netflix, All the Sharks is described as “a thrilling new competition series” that pits four teams of shark FINatics against each other for the chance to win a $50,000 prize. Over the course of the six-episode competition, the teams, composed of passionate shark experts, travel the world and dive deep into the world’s most spectacular shark habitats – from the crystal-clear Caribbean waters to the mysterious depths of the Pacific – coming face to toothy face with incredible species as they try to find and photograph the most sharks.

While Shark Week is always guaranteed to be a home run with decades’ worth of a loyal fanbase, All the Sharks is already proving to be some toothy competition. The show debuted on Netflix in the U.S. on Friday and earned the No. 6 spot on the Top 10 TV Shows by the following day. It has remained on the streaming charts ever since, currently ranking No. 8 globally, per FlixPatrol data, and only falling behind other hits like Ginny & Georgia, The Sandman, and Squid Game, all of which recently returned with new seasons. Viewership data for the most recent week of streaming hasn’t yet been released, so it’s unclear how many views All the Sharks has received.

The series’ streaming chart success is also being reflected in its Rotten Tomatoes score. The show is currently rated fresh with an 80% critics score and rare 100% audience rating. Romey Norton wrote for Film Focus Online, “whether you’re a marine science buff or just here for the thrill of the chase, this six-part series offers a refreshing, high-energy plunge into the world of sharks.” Meanwhile, Decider gave it a “Stream It” consensus, writing, “All the Sharks has the potential to bring David Attenborough fans and competitive reality TV connoisseurs together for the first time in history.”

Fans hoping to dive deep into ocean-themed content have no shortage of options on Netflix. In addition to All the Sharks, the streamer is also home to Shark Whisperer, Our Oceans, Absurd! Planet, Puff: Wonders of the Reef, and Mission Blue. Netflix also hosts a large catalog of other fictitious shark-themed titles, such as 47 Meters Down, Under Paris, and Mako.