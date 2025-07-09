Rami Malek’s Breakout TV Show Now in Netflix’s Top 10

Hello, friend. Just a week after Mr. Robot made its Netflix debut, the critically acclaimed techno-thriller that catapulted Rami Malek to breakout stardom has entered the Top 10 in the U.S.

All four seasons of the Emmy-winning show, which first aired on the USA Network from 2015 to 2019, are available now on the streamer, which had it ranked at No. 6 in the U.S. as of Tuesday.

Before Malek won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, he starred as Mr. Robot protagonist Elliot, a brilliant but unstable cyber-security engineer and vigilante hacker, who becomes involved in a labyrinthine game of global chaos when he and his shadowy allies try to take down the corrupt corporation his company is paid to protect.

Credit: Sarah Shatz/USA Network

The series also stars Christian Slater and features Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallström, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, Grace Gummer, BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Elliot Villar, and Ashlie Atkinson.

Throughout its four seasons, Mr. Robot earned 13 Emmy nominations, winning three, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Malek, in addition to two Golden Globe Awards and a Peabody Award.

Mr. Robot was a bit of a sleeper hit when it first aired, possibly because the pilot, which scored a 100 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered online and on the USA Network. Now that the Netflix audience has discovered (or rediscovered) the show, there’s a whole new group going down the “fsociety” rabbit hole.

“That show was ahead of its time, man,” Slater recently told Gold Derby. The actor, who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for the series, added during a reflection on the series, “I was definitely proud of the show. … It was wonderful to be on that ride.”