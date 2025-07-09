3 Best Movies Pluto TV Just Added for July 2025

Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service, has thousands of movies with more added every week.

With how often Pluto adds new movies, it can be tough to know what’s worth watching. Here are three of the best movies added to the streamer in July.

The Matrix

Bullet time, red pill, the white rabbit: if you’ve been online at any point in the last 25 years, you’ve seen these words. The Wachowskis changed culture around the world with this inventive sci-fi action thriller in 1999, which stars Keanu Reaves as the hacker Neo who discovers that the world as he knows it is actually a simulated reality created by machines. The enigmatic Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) believes Neo is “the one,” a man prophesied to defeat the machines and return humanity to the real world. Throw this on and get ready for some of the best action scenes ever put to film.

Fargo

This darkly funny crime comedy that falsely claims to be based on true events blew audiences away when it released in 1996. In this Coen Brothers classic, a police chief played by Frances McDormand must investigate a triple homicide after a dumb car salesman (William H. Macy) concocts a scheme with two dumber criminals (Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife and hold her for ransom in an attempt to get money from her wealthy father.

Hard Eight

Paul Thomas Anderson is famous for his critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated films like Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, and Punch-Drunk Love. But not many people have seen where his career began. Phillip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman all make early career appearances in this witty crime drama about the highs and lows of Las Vegas.