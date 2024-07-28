Clone High's return to campus has come to an end after two seasons. According to TV Line, the revival of the animated series by Phil Lord and Chris Miller returned for two seasons, but the streamer is not willing to go past that original deal.

"Although Max will not proceed with a third season of Clone High, we will always cherish our creative partnership with Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Erik Durbin, Judah Miller, Corey Campodonico, Alex Bulkley, and the team at MTV Entertainment Studios," the statement from Max reads. "The incredibly talented voice actors, writers, cast and crew provided the opportunity to thaw out these legendary characters."

The series was a direct continuation of the original series that ran for a single season in 2002-2003. The show followed clones of historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), and JFK (Chris Miller). The show originally featured a clone of Mahatma Gandhi that was hard-partying and foul-mouth to the point of creating outrage and earning the original series a cancellation.

"We didn't want to have it canceled again before it even started," Lord told TV Insider, prompting a key addition from Miller. "We're stupid, but not that stupid." The show added a few fresh characters into the mix, including Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri), Confucius (Kelvin Yu), and Topher Bus (Neil Casey) who sounds like an insufferable clone of Christopher Columbus.

The series also switched out Christa Miller for Mitra Jouhari as the voice of Cleopatra. Miller was still on the series, voicing Candide Simpson. Hard to pinpoint if the cancellation is a holdover from the rounds of layoffs and cancellations for other Warner animated series, but it can certainly be added to the overall total.