Matthew Rhys Lands New Show At Apple TV+

Matthew Rhys has landed a new show. Variety reports that the Saturday Night actor has been cast in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Widow’s Bay. Picked up for 10 episodes in September, the series is about “a mysteriously cursed New England island and its superstitious citizens, led by a mayor (Rhys) who refuses to believe their warnings.”

The series is created by Katie Dippold, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Rhys will executive produce alongside Hiro Murai, Claudia Shin, and Carver Karaszewski. Murai will also direct the pilot for Widow’s Bay, which will be co-executive produced by Joanne Toll. The series comes from Apple Studios.

Rhys has been awfully busy as of late on the streaming front. He’s set to star in the upcoming Netflix limited series The Beast in Me opposite Claire Danes, as well as Prime Video’s serial killer drama Silent River with John Krasinski. He can most recently be seen as George Carlin in the Jason Reitman-directed Saturday Night, which tells the story of the 90 minutes leading up to the very first episode of Saturday Night Live back in 1975. He also starred on the HBO reboot of Perry Mason in the titular role from 2020 to 2023.

Other credits include The Owl House, Cocaine Bear, BoJack Horseman, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, The Americans, Girls, and Archer, as well as beloved ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. Upcoming, Rhys is also working on Hallow Road, Towards Zero, and Heart of Darkness. With Widow’s Bay now added to that list, Rhys is staying as busy as ever, and it will be exciting to see what else he has next.

As of now, not too much information has been revealed about Widow’s Bay, including a premiere date and the rest of the cast. It’s likely more information will be announced in the coming months, but for now people will have to wait. At the very least, Apple TV+ has a lot of shows and movies to watch in the meantime, including the second season of Severance, which has made big waves. Ted Lasso may also be getting a fourth season, and while it has yet to be confirmed, things seem to be moving in the right direction, but just like Widow’s Bay, there will be a lot of waiting still.