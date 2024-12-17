‘SNL’ Movie ‘Saturday Night’ Receives Only 1 Golden Globe Nomination, But It’s a Big One

Nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards have been announced, and Saturday Night Live film Saturday Night earned just one nomination, but it’s a pretty major one. Gabriel LaBelle has been nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of SNL creator and producer Lorne Michaels. This marks his first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

LaBelle will be up against some pretty stiff competition. Also gunning for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy are Jesse Eisenberg, Hugh Grant, Jesse Plemons, Glen Powell, and Sebastian Stan. Even though this is Saturday Night’s only Golden Globe nomination, he is still representing the movie and the series, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Releasing in limited theaters on Sept. 27, Saturday Night tells the tale of the 90 minutes leading up to SNL’s first show back in 1975. LaBelle leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J.K. Simmons.

Directed by Jason Reitman, Saturday Night had its wide theatrical release on Oct. 11, on the show’s 49th anniversary. Despite positive reviews, the film was a box office bomb, bringing in just $9.8 million on a $25-$30 million budget. But that isn’t stopping the awards from coming. It won for Best Cast Ensemble for the Astra Film and Creative Arts Awards and is nominated for Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, which will be announced on Jan. 12.

Fans will find out in a matter of weeks if Gabriel LaBelle’s portrayal of Lorne Michaels will score him an award. The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the ceremony, meaning there will be plenty of jokes and laughs that will be told that will surely do a lot better with the audience than 2024 host Jo Koy. As of now, Saturday Night is not streaming anywhere, but it should be coming to Peacock in the near future, where all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live are streaming.