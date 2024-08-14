Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane to Star in New Hulu Comedy

A new comedy is coming to Hulu, and it has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane. Variety reports that the streamer has ordered multi-cam comedy Mid-Century Modern, which also stars Nathan Lee Graham and Linda Lavin. According to the official logline, the series follows "three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there's always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done."

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan created Mid-Century Modern and also serve as executive producers alongside Lane, Bomer, and Ryan Murphy. James Burrows is an executive producer as well and also directed the pilot. The series comes from 20th Television. As of now, a premiere date has not been announced, but once production starts, if it hasn't already, Hulu should be revealing a premiere date in the near future. The wait will be worth it, though, because already, with the cast and the logline, it sounds like one that will be fun to watch.

Lane, who can recently be seen in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and HBO's The Gilded Age, while portray Bunny Schneiderman. He is a "successful businessman with one foot in retirement. Bunny is forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he's worthy of it." As for Bomer, who starred in Showtime's Fellow Travelers, he will play Jerry Frank. He "left the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual. Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head."

As of now, no other information has been released about Mid-Century Modern, but with the series being announced, it shouldn't be long until more cast members and a date are revealed. In the meantime, there are plenty of other shows to watch, even if Hulu has canceled some shows in 2024 already. Mid-Century Modern may be just what fans and Hulu need right now.