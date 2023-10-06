Best Horror Movies to Stream on Hulu This Halloween Season

If you're ready for a scream this Halloween season, Hulu has you covered. With the nights growing longer, horror geeks looking to settle in for a Halloween movie binge can delve deep into Hulu's surprisingly impressive and deep catalogue of horror films, including recent hits, kid-friendly frights, raved-about titles, and even a few classics.

The Disney-backed streamer has put an emphasis on the horror genre in recent years, even going so far as to do away with its former "horror and suspense" category to dedicate a complete standalone category on its platform to the genre. That category grows monthly with new arrivals. This month, Hulu is also spotlighting horror and all things spooky with its annual Huluween streaming celebration, a go-to destination for Halloween content that features everything from favorite series like American Horror Stories and Stephen King's Rose Red to upcoming additions including the new Goosebumps TV series.

Watching the roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. On Oct. 12, Hulu's subscription price is set to rise, with Hulu's ad-free tier jumping 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. The monthly prices of both of Hulu's Hulu + Live TV packages will also increase by $7 per month, with the ad-supported plan rising to $76.99 and the ad-free plan jumping to $89.99. Hulu's with ads subscription will remain $7.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what movies you should be adding to your 2023 Halloween must-watch list.