Best Horror Movies to Stream on Hulu This Halloween Season
Hulu's streaming library is packed to the brim with spooky content for Halloween.
If you're ready for a scream this Halloween season, Hulu has you covered. With the nights growing longer, horror geeks looking to settle in for a Halloween movie binge can delve deep into Hulu's surprisingly impressive and deep catalogue of horror films, including recent hits, kid-friendly frights, raved-about titles, and even a few classics.
The Disney-backed streamer has put an emphasis on the horror genre in recent years, even going so far as to do away with its former "horror and suspense" category to dedicate a complete standalone category on its platform to the genre. That category grows monthly with new arrivals. This month, Hulu is also spotlighting horror and all things spooky with its annual Huluween streaming celebration, a go-to destination for Halloween content that features everything from favorite series like American Horror Stories and Stephen King's Rose Red to upcoming additions including the new Goosebumps TV series.
Watching the roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. On Oct. 12, Hulu's subscription price is set to rise, with Hulu's ad-free tier jumping 20%, from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. The monthly prices of both of Hulu's Hulu + Live TV packages will also increase by $7 per month, with the ad-supported plan rising to $76.99 and the ad-free plan jumping to $89.99. Hulu's with ads subscription will remain $7.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what movies you should be adding to your 2023 Halloween must-watch list.
'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Starring: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Botswick
Synopsis: "A newly engaged couple break down and spend the night at the mansion
home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter."
'Hellraiser' (2022)
Runtime: 2 hours
Starring: Odessa A'zion, Jamie Clayton, Adam Faison
Synopsis: "A reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush
Synopsis: "A group of teenagers discover a book of scary stories in a spooky mansion."
'The Babadook'
Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes
Starring: Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney, Barbara West
Synopsis: "In this terrifying thriller, a mother must protect her son from an evil, supernatural entity that has escaped the pages of a children's book and is lurking in their home."
'The Autopsy of Jane Doe'
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Ophelia Lovibond, Michael McElhatton, Olwen Kelly
Synopsis: "Coroners are mystified by an unidentified corpse until a series of terrifying events make it clear: Jane Doe may not be dead. Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch star in supernatural shocker.
'The Menu'
Runtime: 2 hour, 47 minutes
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult
Synopsis: "Shocking surprises await a couple when they travel to a coastal island to sample a chef's lavish menu at an exclusive restaurant."
'Monster House'
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Starring: Steve Buscemi, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mitchel Musso, Spencer Locke, Sam Lerner
Synopsis: "Three teens discover that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster. Now the problem is getting other people to believe it so they can save the neighborhood."
'Little Monsters'
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Alexander England, Josh Gad, Diesel La Torraca, Stephen Peacocke
Synopsis: "A film dedicated to all the kindergarten teachers who motivate children to learn, instill them with confidence and stop them from being devoured by zombies."
Honorable Mentions
Annabelle
Infinty Pool
Leprechaun franchise
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Run
Censor
Hatching