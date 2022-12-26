'Matilda' Musical: Netflix Viewers Are Already Enamored
Christmas weekend is wrapping up, and many Netflix subscribers have settled in with family, friends or just themselves to watch some TV and movies. While there are plenty of options, including the fantastic mystery Glass Onion, one of the new Netflix movies getting the warmest reception is Matilda: The Musical, based on Roald Dahl's book Matilda and the eventual Tim Minchin stage musical adaption. It's a whimsical and fantastical tale of a little girl who gains magical powers, all while having to deal with neglectful parents and a cruel boarding school headmistress.
Even though some aren't so sure about re-adapting a tale that was already turned into a beloved movie (1996's Matilda starring Mara Wilson), it seems like the majority are thrilled with how this Netflix version turned out. There have been heaps of praise thrown on the movie. Scroll through to see what people are saying about Matilda: The Musical.
'Matilda the Musical' Is Giving Viewers 'Literal Chills'
Matilda the Musical on Netflix gave me literal chills wow. All musicals should be like that— TÁRfluencer Jillian (@JillianChili) December 25, 2022
Matilda The Musical on Netflix is such a great watch. A very solid 8.5.— Desmond (@vincentdesmond_) December 26, 2022
High Praise for 'Matilda the Musical'
My whole family clapped at the end. Again, they did that!— deray (@deray) December 25, 2022
Ms.Trunchbull on here lookin rough as ever. BIG STUD in charge stop playing with her!— Southside Vic (@VictorPopeJr) December 25, 2022
'The Best Thing I've Ever Seen'
Such an adorable & wonderful movie for the holidays! #Matilda @netflix pic.twitter.com/fDVrM3IQ8X— Madhu Pai, MD, PhD (@paimadhu) December 25, 2022
bruh why was matilda the musical on netflix literally the best thing ive ever seen 😭— hadas (@yaytothegay) December 25, 2022
'Matilda' Viewers Praise Alisha Weir and the Choreography
alisha weir as matilda.
she’s a star, a gem, a genius. she’s incredible. go watch roald dahl’s matilda the musical on netflix. pic.twitter.com/sBTm3NK46K— rena 🌷 (@ornchid) December 25, 2022
okay we just finished it and they need to invent a choreography oscar just for this. also best picture. but that one exists already.— jacky (@JackWilliamRtF) December 26, 2022
'Matilda the Musical' Praised as a Perfect Adaptation
From stage to screen. The Matilda Musical on Netflix is perfect, imaginative and knows exactly how to be a musical of this kind on the screen. We’re beaming watching it.— Briggon Snow (@BriggonSnow) December 26, 2022
Matilda the Musical (Netflix) is a perfect example of how to bring a show from stage to screen, actually enhancing the musical with visual treats you can’t do live. Every single person kills it, absolutely watch with the whole family, oh and @timminchin is such an effing genius.— Rachel Kasten (@RachelKasten) December 25, 2022