'Matilda' Musical: Netflix Viewers Are Already Enamored

Christmas weekend is wrapping up, and many Netflix subscribers have settled in with family, friends or just themselves to watch some TV and movies. While there are plenty of options, including the fantastic mystery Glass Onion, one of the new Netflix movies getting the warmest reception is Matilda: The Musical, based on Roald Dahl's book Matilda and the eventual Tim Minchin stage musical adaption. It's a whimsical and fantastical tale of a little girl who gains magical powers, all while having to deal with neglectful parents and a cruel boarding school headmistress.

Even though some aren't so sure about re-adapting a tale that was already turned into a beloved movie (1996's Matilda starring Mara Wilson), it seems like the majority are thrilled with how this Netflix version turned out. There have been heaps of praise thrown on the movie. Scroll through to see what people are saying about Matilda: The Musical.