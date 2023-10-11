Nickelodeon's New Halloween Movie Is Now Streaming

Nickelodeon's hit The Loud House franchise has officially gotten spookier. The Emmy Award-winning animated series first debuted in 2016 and follows the chaotic everyday life of Lincoln Loud, the middle child and only son of a family of 11 children. Since its premiere, it's spawned a franchise that includes the spinoff series The Casagrandes, an animated feature film, a live-action film, and a live-action series, as well as a graphic novel series and more. After 2021's live-action A Loud House Christmas, the Loud family is celebrating Halloween.

A Really Haunted Loud House is the newest feature-length movie in the Loud House franchise as part of the Louds' annual Halloween Spooktacular. The live-action film centers on Lincoln and his best friend Clyde, who skip the Halloween Spooktacular to attend an over-the-top party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander. As his sisters plan the annual event and neighborhood performance, Dad has to avoid being captured by teenage werewolf hunters. Xander isn't what Lincoln and Clyde thought he was, as he and his mob of followers decide to play tricks and attack the Loud house.

Lincoln, his sisters, and Clyde must work together to save Halloween, which leads to an epic standoff in the town's junkyard. The cast of the first season of The Really Loud House reprise their roles, and will do so for the second season as well. The film stars Wolfgang Schaeffer, Brian Stepanek, Jolie Jenkins, Eva Carlton, Sophia Woodward, Catherine Bradley, Annaka Fourneret, Aubin Bradley, Ella Allan, Mia Allan, Lexi Janicek, Lexi DiBenedetto, August Michael Peterson, Jahzir Bruno, and Martin Fajardo.

The film premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Sept. 28, so fans of The Loud House will be able to get their spook on for Halloween. A Really Haunted Loud House is directed and executive produced by Jonathan Judge, with teleplay by Tony Gama-Lobo & Rebecca May and Tim Hobert. Gama-Lobo & May wrote the story, with Michael Rubiner serving as executive producer. Melanie Kirk and Don Dunn produced the film.

|A Really Haunted Loud House is streaming now on Paramount+. The live-action series, The Really Loud House, will begin streaming its first season in early 2024, with Season 2 coming to Nickelodeon in early 2024 as well. The first five seasons of The Loud House, as well as A Loud House Christmas, can also be streamed on Paramount+. The Loud family is not going anywhere, but they are going to be a little bit more spooky for Halloween.