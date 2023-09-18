Hallowstream 2023: Disney+ Counts Down to Halloween With Spooky Lineup of Series and Films

October is nearly hear, and Disney+ is scaring up more than just its usual list of new programming. For the fourth year in a row, Disney+ is marking spooky season and counting down to Halloween with the return of its annual Hallowstream event.

The annual Halloween streaming celebration, which is paired with Hulu's Huluween event, officially kicks off on Oct.2 with the arrival of Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats. Just two days later, the streamer will take the scares up a notch with the Disney+ premiere of Haunted Mansion, with the spookiness continuing through Friday, Oct. 13 when Goosebumps, the latest adaptation of R.L Stine's hit horror children's series, premieres. The Hallowstream lineup also includes Werewolf by Night in Color, as well as several currently-streaming Halloween classics, including Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Twitches. This year also marks the 25th-anniversary celebration of Halloweentown.

We’re getting into the 👻spirit👻 for #Hallowstream.



Prepare yourself for a scary good time with the likes of #HauntedMansion, #GoosebumpsSeries, and more, screaming soon on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/3fg9SzmKEC — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 14, 2023

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see Disney+'s complete Hallowstream lineup.