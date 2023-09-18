Hallowstream 2023: Disney+ Counts Down to Halloween With Spooky Lineup of Series and Films
Disney+'s Hallowstream event includes everything from the streaming debut of 'Haunted Mansion' to the new 'Goosebumps' series.
October is nearly hear, and Disney+ is scaring up more than just its usual list of new programming. For the fourth year in a row, Disney+ is marking spooky season and counting down to Halloween with the return of its annual Hallowstream event.
The annual Halloween streaming celebration, which is paired with Hulu's Huluween event, officially kicks off on Oct.2 with the arrival of Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats. Just two days later, the streamer will take the scares up a notch with the Disney+ premiere of Haunted Mansion, with the spookiness continuing through Friday, Oct. 13 when Goosebumps, the latest adaptation of R.L Stine's hit horror children's series, premieres. The Hallowstream lineup also includes Werewolf by Night in Color, as well as several currently-streaming Halloween classics, including Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Twitches. This year also marks the 25th-anniversary celebration of Halloweentown.
You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $10.99 per month or $109 annually. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see Disney+'s complete Hallowstream lineup.
Currently Streaming
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus 2
Halloweentown
Muppets Haunted Mansion
The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Collection
Twitches
Under Wraps
Frankenweenie
Skeleton Dance
Oct. 2
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats - Disney+ and Hulu
In this new Halloween stop-motion special, Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy are trick-or-treating when Donald spies the spookiest mansion he's ever seen and assumes it has the best treats. After he convinces his friends to risk a visit, the owner, Witch Hazel, casts a spell that turns them into their costumes. The special features new original music from Emmy Award-nominated songwriter Beau Black ("The Lion Guard"). The special premieres Sunday, October 1, on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney XD at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT
Oct. 4
Haunted Mansion (2023)
The hit film inspired by the classic theme park attraction, "Haunted Mansion" is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. The film's producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.
Oct. 6
Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2
"Loki" Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
Oct. 13
Goosebumps
Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling books, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while unearthing dark secrets from their parents' past. Goosebumps stars Justin Long ("Barbarian") and Rachael Harris ("Lucifer"), alongside newcomers Zack Morris ("EastEnders"), Isa Briones ("Star Trek: Picard"), Miles McKenna ("Guilty Party"), Ana Yi Puig ("Gossip Girl") and Will Price ("The Equalizer"). The first five episodes will debut Friday, October 13 on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly on both platforms.
Oct. 20
Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night in Color
Now presented in vibrant color, Marvel Studios' "Werewolf by Night in Color" takes place on a dark and somber night as a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic-a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
All month
Dancing with the Stars (Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday, Available Next Day on Hulu)
Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the ultimate haunted ballroom on October 31.