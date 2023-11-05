Apple TV+ Just Raised Prices: What to Know

Apple TV+ just got its second price hike ever. On Wednesday, Oct. 25 Apple announced price increases for its subscription services Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade and the Apple One Bundles. While the new prices went into effect immediately, current subscribers won't be charged the increase until the next billing cycle.

Apple TV+ is going from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month, while the other services are seeing commensurate increases. The monthly prices of Apple News+ is jumping from $9.99 to $12.99, Apple Arcade is going from $4.99 to $6.99 and the Apple One Bundles are increasing three or four dollars each depending which tier you subscribe to. The company said: "Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services."

"Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment," the statement went on. "Apple Arcade continues to offer players unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games – nearly tripling the titles available when the service first debuted in 2019 – with exciting new games and updates added monthly. Since launching, Apple News+ has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications, a catalog of narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news collections in over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle."

Of course, Apple TV+ launched for just $4.99 per month back in 2019, and it got its first price hike in October of 2022 when it jumped to $6.99. Now Apple TV+ is more comparable to other streaming services than ever, but it is still cheaper than the ad-free plans for Netflix and Hulu, as well as Max and many other competitors. It is even with Paramount+'s Premium plan with no ads.

Apple TV+ chose a good time to raise its prices as many fans are turning to the service this time of year for its Peanuts holiday specials. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is streaming there now and it will not be airing on broadcast TV this year. That means many households will likely be shelling out at this new price in the weeks to come.