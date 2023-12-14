'The Buccaneers': Guy Remmers and Matthew Broome Talk Characters' Love Triangle With Nan (Exclusive)

All episodes of The Buccaneers are streaming on Apple TV+ and one of the biggest storylines of the series is the love triangle with Nan (Kristine Froseth), Guy (Matthew Broome) and Theo (Guy Remmers). In the season finale, we see Nan marry Theo, but she expresses her love for Guy as he leaves with her sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse). PopCulture.com spoke to Broome and Remmers about their characters battling for Nan's affection.

"I think he sees a lost soul in her, a bit like himself. And I think he loves, similar to what I think Theo loves about her, is how she's not really into all the marriage and stuff like that," Broome told PopCulture. "There's that different quality to her. And how he suddenly feels like he can talk openly and freely with her. And there's something, It's hard to articulate that feeling. I think we can all agree with that. When you meet someone and you just have that feeling that you can't really explain. And it doesn't need words. And it doesn't need even words between you, it just sits in the space. And I think that's what he sees in that."

In the penultimate episode, Theo and Guy get into a fight because of their feelings for Nan. When talking about the scene, Remmers said he enjoyed working with Broome on something that took time to perfect. "We worked with an incredible stunt coordinator and stunt doubles," he said. "And we did a rehearsal before to map out how it was going. And then on the day we went for it and absolutely loved it. I think it's a bit of a dream come true to do a fight scene also."

Apple TV+ hasn't announced the fate of The Buccaneers Season 2 as of this writing. But the first season was a success for the streaming service as it earned a 76 percent score from critics and a 95 percent score from fans on Rotten Tomatoes. But why is the show loved by fans and critics?

"I think how relevant and contemporary it feels, despite being a period drama," Broome said. "I feel like it doesn't feel like a peer drama and it's so stunning. All the locations, the costumes, just the whole pie of it. All the little pieces come together and just the cast are excellent."