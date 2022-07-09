'Manifest' Season 4: See Netflix's Latest Update

After falling into the cancellation boat at NBC, Manifest got a pick-up order from Netflix. According to Deadline, Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on the streaming service this fall. The season, which will be split into two parts, will also be its last.

While Netflix did not share a specific release date for the first half of Season 4, the streamer did say that fans can expect to see more Manifest this fall. The two halves of Manifest Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes each. In addition to sharing the news about Season 4, the streaming service released a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from the drama's final episodes. The clip features Melissa Roxburgh's Michaela Stone as she investigates a shipping facility in order to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Flight 828.

Netflix also shared the official description for the final episodes of Manifest. The description reads, "When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they're all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny."

Luckily, Manifest will be able to wrap up its story in Season 4. The show almost didn't get the chance to after NBC surprisingly decided to cancel it after its third season in June 2021. But, after the cast and crew led the charge for a Season 4 on another network or streaming service, Netflix decided to pick it up for its final season. Months after Netflix picked up Manifest for its fourth season, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of Global TV, shared the reason behind the streaming service's decision. According to Bajaria, the decision mainly had to do with the show's viewing numbers (the first couple of seasons were on Netflix prior to the pick-up) even though there was a ton of fan support behind the series.

"Fan enthusiasm is always great to see, but it really isn't the emails or tweets — it was all about the viewing," Bajaria told The Hollywood Reporter. "To save a show in this way, it has to have that fan viewing. I appreciate their passion and being connected to the characters, but the viewing is the thing that saved the show."