Will Netflix Save 'Manifest'?

✖

Could Netflix be the saving grace for Manifest? After NBC announced Monday that the sci-fi drama would not be renewed for a fourth season, fans of the show are hoping the streamer could give it a second life. Manifest is currently coming in as number one in Netflix's top 10 most popular shows after dropping the first two seasons on the platform earlier this month, and an online petition has racked up more than 10,000 signatures asking the company to pick up the series for a fourth season.

The streamer certainly seems to be enthusiastic about the show, retweeting several messages from fans about how hooked they are on Manifest. "Everyone with Netflix should really watch Manifest," one person tweeted in a message endorsed by Netflix's official account, while another said they were "glued" to the TV watching the first two seasons.

Manifest's creator, Jeff Rake, is 100% behind the movement to save his show, writing on Twitter after news broke of its cancellation, "My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew." He ended with the hashtag "save Manifest," giving hope to fans who aren't ready to let the show end without a fight.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for Netflix to pick up a show cancelled by its network, having revived Lucifer in 2018 after the series was cancelled on Fox after just three seasons. That same year, Netflix offered a new home to Designated Survivor, picking up the Kiefer Sutherland-led series for a third season after it was cancelled by ABC.

Season 3 of Manifest did end on a pretty massive cliffhanger, with Captain Daly (Frank Deal) suddenly appearing on the plane, just before the plane and the pilot disappeared mysteriously. "We revealed a lot in Season 3. We have now kind of moved away from faith versus science," Rake told TV Insider after the finale aired. "We’re telling a story about divine intervention and about how the passengers are going to navigate this path — not that science can’t have a role in trying to counter and thread the needle of a story about divine intervention. Someone once said God is a scientist, and [Parveen Kaur's character Saanvi Bahl] the scientist is still going to try to figure out how to impact this story of divine intervention."