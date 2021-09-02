How 'Lucifer' Helped Save 'Manifest'

Netflix satisfied Manifest fans when the streamer revived the canceled NBC series for Season 4, something the streamer was able to work out after Lucifer set the example. Deadline reports there were several factors that threatened the acquisition, largely figuring out the international distribution of the series. Netflix typically looks to hold global distribution rights on all seasons of its originals, but Warner Bros. TV had already sold the show's NBC episodes globally market by market. Luckily for fans, Warner Bros. TV and Netflix had a precedent to follow and Manifest should reportedly go down the same path as Lucifer (Netflix saved Lucifer with an additional two-season run after it was canceled by FOX). Manifest will have a series of various openings where it will be available in other countries at different times and under different conditions.

"Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, per Deadline. "Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we're thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season." The coming installment will serve as a chance to wrap up the series in a way that properly closes up the show for its viewers. The show was canceled by the network with an abrupt finish, leaving many unanswered questions for fans. Showrunner Jeff Rake had originally planned to run the show in a six-season arc but will be ending the series with a 20-episode final season.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," Rake said. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."