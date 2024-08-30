'Manifest' Creator Teases Return With Netflix Spinoff

More Manifest could very well be on the way. The NBC-turned-Netflix supernatural drama came to an end after four seasons last summer, but since then, there have been rumors that a spinoff might happen. It also helps that the series finale still left many unanswered questions about the infamous and mysterious Flight 828. Creator Jeff Rake took to X, appropriately on "828 Day," to reveal that he is still hard at work on a potential new series.

"MANIFEST UPDATE," Rake wrote. "Hey Manifesters! I know. It's been a long time. No green light yet, but fyi my partners and I are working nonstop to bring you the spinoff you deserve. Keep the faith. Wishing you a happy and healthy 828!!!"

Manifest premiered on NBC in 2018 and centered on a plane that returns after disappearing for 5 ½ years. However, the passengers on the flight didn't lose any time and didn't age up, and at the same time, gained new abilities, including one to hear "Callings" that further point them to what happened with 828, and also helping themselves and other people. NBC canceled the series after three seasons, but after a record-breaking summer on Netflix, the streamer picked it up for a fourth and final season.

(Photo: MANIFEST SEASON 04. (L to R) Josh Dallas as Ben Stone and Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone in Manifest Season 04. - Peter Kramer/Netflix © 2022)

Jeff Rake is not the only one hoping for a spinoff. Along with the fans, some of the cast have also expressed interest, along with the fans. Josh Dallas, who played 828 passenger and Lifeboat co-captain Ben Stone, shared some ideas for a sequel or spinoff, either going into the future or stay in 2013 to follow the NSA investigation into 828. Dallas' on-screen sister Melissa Roxburgh told PopCulture.com earlier this year that while she is "super happy with how Michaela's story ends," she would "love to see that world come back onto the screen in whatever capacity."

Even though Rake is certainly working tirelessly on a potential Manifest spinoff, it's hard to tell if it will happen. However, if Manifest can be saved by Netflix after the streamer initially passed on it, anything is possible. For now, fans will just have to continue theorizing just what happened after the plane landed back in 2013 and what mysteries lie ahead for 828. All four seasons of Manifest can be streamed on Netflix, and the complete series is available on DVD.