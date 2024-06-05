Warner Bros. Reveals Exciting 'Manifest' Announcement

Just days after the one-year anniversary of the series finale and the actual Death Date, Manifest is available now on DVD. Warner Bros. announced that Manifest: The Complete Series will be available for purchase online and in-store at major retailers, with all four seasons of the NBC-turned-Netflix drama on one set. The DVD released on June 4, 2024, meaning that it's time to purchase yours now.

Premiering in 2018 on NBC, Manifest centered on the story of Flight 828 and its passengers, which disappeared after departing Montego Bay, Jamaica on April 7, 2013. 5 ½ years later, the plane and all the passengers returned, but for them, it was like no time had passed. On top of that, they started experiencing what they called "Callings," premonitions that either helped themselves or others. It was soon discovered that the amount of time they were gone is the amount of time they had left, and 828 was something much, much bigger than all of them.

NBC canceled the series after the third season, but after a summer of record-breaking streams on Netflix, the streamer picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season. The final 20 episodes were split into two parts and officially wrapped up on June 2, 2023. Even though all four seasons are streaming on Netflix, watching it on DVD will be like a whole new experience. It's unknown if the DVD set will have any special features, but just having all four seasons and 62 episodes will definitely be enough.

Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran, with previous cast members including Athena Karkanis and Jack Messina. The series was created by Jeff Rake, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, and Romeo Tirone.

While Manifest ended a year ago, some are still hoping there will be more to the story. The finale ended on some pretty open storylines that could further dig into the mysteries of Flight 828 or explore something completely different. Roxburgh previously gave her thoughts on a Manifest spinoff while speaking to PopCulture.com, noting that she would "love to see another version of it somehow." As of now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that a spinoff is in the works, but you never know what could happen, especially now that Manifest: The Complete Series is available now on DVD.