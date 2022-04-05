Major Marvel Disney+ Show Officially Not Returning for Season 2

Fans may have hoped to see another season of WandaVision, but it, unfortunately, won’t come to pass. CBR noted that Mohamed Diab, the director of fellow Disney+ and Marvel property Moon Knight, shared that there won’t be a Season 2 of WandaVision. The first and, now, only season of WandaVision premiered in January 2021 on Disney+.

Diab was chatting with SFX Magazine about the future of Moon Knight when he let it slip that WandaVision wouldn’t go beyond its first season. He discussed how other shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) haven’t been successful when it comes to the longevity of their runs. The director said that he hopes that Moon Knight can break the mold unlike other shows including WandaVision.

“It’s like a crazy world,” Diab said. “Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting.” This news likely won’t come as too much of a shock to fans, as Elizabeth Olsen, who stars as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch previously said in an interview in 2021 that WandaVision was always due to be a limited series and that it would more than likely not come back for Season 2.

WandaVision was the first MCU series that was developed for Disney+. Even still, it supposedly won’t come back for Season 2. WandaVision starred Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The actors originated their roles in the MCU, with Olsen and Bettany’s first turns as their respective characters coming in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Bettany first voiced JARVIS, the remains of which became Vision, in Iron Man). The series took place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. WandaVision provided quite the unique take on the characters, as the series blended the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU to give fans an entirely new look at the heroes.

There may not be a Season 2 for WandaVision, but you haven’t seen the last of Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. As Diab teased, Wanda Maximoff has “jumped” into another film in the MCU. She will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to come out this May.