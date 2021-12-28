A major comedy series just dropped its final episode, and fans can now stream the whole show in its entirety. Dickinson, a fictional period comedy based around real-life writer and poet Emily Dickinson, concluded with Season 3, and the series finale is now streaming on Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the first two seasons of the series, as well as all episodes of Season 3, so there’s still plenty of Dickinson content to check out.

Ahead of the Dickinson Season 3 premier back in November, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with the show’s cast, including series star Hailee Steinfeld, who portrays young Emily Dickinson. At the time, Steinfeld explained that while she felt sad that the show was ending, she was very “excited” about viewers getting to see the final episodes. “It feels so strange because it feels like just yesterday we started this whole thing and now it is sort of coming to this end, but I am so proud of the work that we’ve done, all three seasons,” she said. Steinfeld then gushed over Season 3, heralding it as the best one yet. “I guess I didn’t realize that it was possible for each season to be better than the last, but that’s truly been the case, I feel, with our show, if I do say so myself, and I can’t wait for this to be out and bittersweet for sure but I’m looking forward to it.”

Jane Krakowski, who plays Emily’s mother, also offered her feelings on the series coming to a close, saying, “I think I’m feeling grateful that we were able to make season three under the COVID restraints that we were going through in life. I think it’s a beautiful show that was made. The show that Alena Smith had in her wonderfully artistic brain, we made that show. And now I really just hope, because it’s on a streaming platform, more and more people find it over time.”

Finally, Anna Baryshnikov, who plays Emily’s younger sister Lavinia “Vinnie” Dickinson, added, “I think in so many ways, it’s the most fully realized of the vision of the show,” Baryshnikov continued. “History is completely immersed with poetry and the past is totally infused with the future. And it has some of our boldest and most unexpected episodes.” She added that she “was so sad” for the cast when the show ended and after they completed filming, but now feels “like I get to relive it a little bit with it coming out. So just excited.”