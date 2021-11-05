‘Dickinson’ Season 3 to Feature ‘Boldest and Most Unexpected Episodes,’ Says Actress Anna Baryshnikov (Exclusive)

Dickinson Season 3 has officially launched on Apple TV+, and series star Anna Baryshnikov feels it features the show’s “boldest and most unexpected episodes” yet. In Dickinson, Baryshnikov plays Lavinia “Vinnie” Dickinson, the younger sister of Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Baryshnikov shared how she is feeling about fans getting to see the final season, saying that she is “mostly feeling so excited for people to be able to see” the new episodes.

“I think in so many ways, it’s the most fully realized of the vision of the show,” Baryshnikov continued. “History is completely immersed with poetry and the past is totally infused with the future. And it has some of our boldest and most unexpected episodes.” She added that she “was so sad” for the cast when the show ended and after they completed filming, but now feels “like I get to relive it a little bit with it coming out. So just excited.”

https://twitter.com/annabaryshnikov/status/1456014157841670151?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Baryshnikov also shared her personal feelings on saying goodby to Lavinia, confessing that she doesn’t “even feel like” she has just yet. “I feel like so much of her is still in me,” she explained, “and getting to see the fans already pull out tiny bits of the trailer and saying that they’re excited to see what Lavinia does this season, I feel like I’m riding her out as long as I have.” Baryshnikov then admitted, “There is a true positivity to Lavinia and a lightheartedness and a fun that I’m going to miss so much.”

As for Steinfeld, she too is going to miss Dickinson and its characters but is “very excited” for fans to see how the story closes. “It feels so strange because it feels like just yesterday we started this whole thing and now it is sort of coming to this end, but I am so proud of the work that we’ve done, all three seasons,” Steinfeld told PopCulture. “And I guess I didn’t realize that it was possible for each season to be better than the last, but that’s truly been the case, I feel, with our show, if I do say so myself, and I can’t wait for this to be out and bittersweet for sure but I’m looking forward to it.” Dickinson Season 3 debuted Friday, Nov. 5 exclusively on Apple TV+ and will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday until the series finale on Dec. 24, 2021.