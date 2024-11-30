Chuckle Sandwich, the beloved comedy podcast, won’t be around for much longer. The show, hosted by Ted Nivison and jschlatt, will be ending soon, as the co-hosts revealed in a Nov. 5 episode, which is available on YouTube and audio platforms. The pair intend to go out with a final series of episodes — the last installment of their “Chuckle Week” series, where they record a spree of in-person interviews and release them over time.

As for the reason for the podcast’s conclusion, Nivision hinted that Schlatt was “burnt out” on the project, an assertion that the latter pushed back on.

“I’m not burnt out,” Schlatt said. “I could keep going. I just don’t want to.”

Schlatt went on to say he saw the conclusion of Chuckle Sandwich as an opportunity to consciously give a project a definitive end. Such a conclusion is a rare opportunity that many creatives don’t get to purposely craft.

“There’s something to be said about being able to end on a note, on your own terms, on a high note, and not just keep every project going indefinitely and until it eventually peters out and you’re just kind of left there kind of trying to cling back some of the the chutzpah it once had,” he explained, later adding, “The last thing I’d want to see is a slow decline in quality as we both age out of it and maybe even age out of liking each other.”

Nivison agreed that he hopes Chuckle Sandwich leaves “a good legacy.”

The final lineup of “Chuckle Week” guests hasn’t been revealed, outside of since-released interviews with Austin Show and ConnorEatsPants.

About Chuckle Sandwich

The official ‘Chuckle Sandwich’ logo (Credit: Chuckle Sandwich)

Chuckle Sandwich, which previously also included Charlie Slimecicle as its third co-host, regularly receives six-figure view counts on YouTube. On Apple’s audio podcast platform, Chartable indicates that the show is among the top 50 comedy interview podcasts in the U.S. and among the top 300 podcasts worldwide. Their most popular episodes include interviews with TommyInnit, Michael Reeves, Jaiden Animations, Ludwig Ahgren and JustaMinx.