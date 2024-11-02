Twitch streamer JustaMinx recently returned to Instagram, leaving some fans wondering what she’s been up to in recent months. The online personality, who is best known in the TV world for her work on the game show Name Your Price, has faced some serious health issues throughout 2024.

Minx posted about some of her issues on TikTok back in August, noting she was hospitalized, left with “a massive bill” and was now unable to walk. She noted in another video from the hospital that her legs “gave out” on her and that some sort of spinal issue also played into her condition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a Twitch stream post-hospitalization, Minx, who was the item presenter for Name Your Price Seasons 1 and 2, revealed she suffered a spinal fracture and nerve damage. The entertainer, who is known for her physical comedy, revealed it all started from a botched flip attempt.

“I think it started when I tried to do a flip, when I can’t even do a flip, and I landed the wrong way,” Minx told her followers on Twitch. “And then, instead of going to a hospital, I continued to just walk on it, and it got worse and worse.”

Minx’s condition worsened to the point that she lost the feeling in her legs. At one point, a doctor feared she could face paralysis below the waist. However, her condition has gradually improved.

“Walking-wise, I still can’t feel my feet, but I can walk,” she revealed.

JustaMInx during an episode of ‘Name Your Price’ (Credit: G4TV)

JustaMinx, who has 2.5 million TikTok followers and 1.9 million Twitch followers, has since been streaming semi-regularly again since her health scare. It’s unclear if she’ll ever return to Name Your Price after not being part of the series for Seasons 3 and 4 amidst controversy.