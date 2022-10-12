Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie

The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.

Luckiest Girl Alive's R-rating cites "violent content, rape, sexual material," language, and depiction of teen substance abuse. Netflix also mentioned scenes of "sexual violence" and "threat" in a disclaimer shown before the movie, notes Today. After viewing the film, dozens of Netflix subscribers took to Twitter, demanding the streamer add a stronger trigger warning so those who do not wish to experience the most graphic of these scenes would not have to.

Kunis stars in Luckiest Girl Alive as Ani Fanelli, who appears to have a perfect life in New York City. However, she is secretly still recovering from a series of traumas in her teens that continue to haunt her into adulthood. As the movie unfolds, the audience learns more about the horrific experiences she had, including a school shooting and being gang-raped. When she tried reaching out for help after she was raped, she was met with ridicule. Now as an adult, she is left to wonder if she is really happy with her current life. Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, and Justine Lupe also star, with Chiara Aurelia playing a young Ani. Mike Barker (The Handmaid's Tale, The Sandman) directed the movie from a script by Knoll.