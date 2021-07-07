'Lucifer' Streaming Numbers Continued to Skyrocket Week After Season 5, Part 2 Debut

✖

Lucifer is continuing to enjoy massive success on Netflix. After subscribers spent 1.6 billion minutes watching the series between May 24 and 30 amid the premiere of Season 5, Part 2 in May, that viewership is only continuing to surge, bringing in some massive numbers for the once-canceled former Fox drama.

New viewership numbers from Nielsen's latest report on the Top 10 most-watched streaming television shows reported that from May 31 to June 6, the week immediately after the new batch of episodes, Lucifer was viewed for over 1.83 billion minutes, surpassing those former numbers, according to IndieWire. Those logged minutes put Lucifer in front of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth, which saw 794 million viewing minutes, and The Kominsky Method, which logged 507 million minutes watched, and cemented its place at the top of the viewership leaderboard during that time period. Lucifer also beat out Hulu’s critically acclaimed series The Handmaid's Tale, which came in fourth place on Nielsen's list with 473 million minutes watched. At this time, Netflix has not released its own viewership data, so it is unclear just how many subscribing households tuned into the latest batch of Lucifer episodes, which had the series sitting in Netflix's overall Top 10 list for several weeks.

Based on DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, Lucifer initially premiered on Fox in 2014 and ran for three seasons before the network decided not to move forward with a fourth in 2018. Netflix Shortly after the announcement, Netflix picked the series up for its streaming platform. Although Fox's decision to cancel the series largely came down to poor critical reception and low ratings, Lucifer has consistently performed well on the streaming platform. It has been so well received, in fact, that Netflix reversed its initial season to end Lucifer after Season 5, instead opting to give it a sixth and final season renewal.

Season 6 is set to bring back Tom Ellis in the titular role of Lucifer, the devil who grows bored with reigning over hell and abandons his post for Los Angeles. Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Levi, and Graham McTavish are also set to return for the final season, which showrunner Joe Henderson said "is very much a season of saying goodbye to the show we love."

All past episodes of Lucifer — including those that aired on its original network, FOX — are available for streaming on Netflix. Although Season 6 does not yet have a premiere date, filming has already wrapped and several of the series' stars have already bid the show farewell.