'Lucifer' Season 5, Part 2: Where to Find New Episodes

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is here! The supernatural Netflix cop dramedy is back for eight more episodes. However, you might have an issue finding them. You might even think, "Wait, I've already watched Lucifer Season 5." However, we can assure you, there is now a fresh batch of Lucifer stories uploaded to Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Here's where to find them, if you're having trouble.

You see, Netflix dropped the first half of Lucifer Season 5 on Aug. 21, 2020. Running eight episodes long, this half saw Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) having to return to Earth after his twin brother Michael (also Ellis) starts impersonates him. What ensues is Lucifer's signature mix of case-of-the-week mysteries and celestial drama. It ended with Lucifer and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) coming to blows with Michael and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) before being interrupted by a debuting character, God (Dennis Haysbert). Now, we know what follows.

On Friday, Netflix released eight more episodes of Lucifer Season 5. The way to access these episodes is to open the Netflix app on your device (or go to Netflix's website). Lucifer might not appear in your "Continue Watching" list if you previously caught up. (For me, Netflix thought I had finished the show, sticking it in the Watch It Again section.) To find it, you can either search "Lucifer" in the show's search bar or access it from Netflix's Top 10 list, where it currently sits at No. 1.

Now, you might still be confused after accessing Lucifer on Netflix. There's no "Season 5, Part 2" breakout in the menu. Instead, Netflix simply tacked the new episodes onto the existing Season 5 section. Scroll down in that section, and you'll see the new episodes, which begin with Episode 9, "Family Dinner." Enjoy!

Also note, this is not technically Season 6. While Netflix has renewed the DC Comics-based series for a sixth season, that is still not ready for release just yet. There's no word on when Lucifer will return but we know it will be the last chapter of the saga. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.