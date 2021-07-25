'Lucifer' Season 6 Release Date Revealed, and Fans Can't Believe the End is Near
Lucifer Season 6 already has a release date, and fans don't know what to do. The second half of Season 5 dropped in May, so fans were expecting to wait a year or more for the final season of the Netflix dramedy. However, on Saturday, Netflix revealed that the Season 6 release date is Sept. 10. That's just more than a month away.
Fans were shocked, delighted and saddened by the date drop, which was accompanied by a retrospective trailer that featured one new scene at the end. In the final moment, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) reveals he's leaving Los Angeles, presumably to handle his heavenly duties as the new God. This was just a lot for fans to handle, especially since the recent batch of episodes is still relatively fresh.
In the replies to Netflix's trailer, fans relied with memes, pleas for more episodes after Season 6 and overall thrilled reactions that more Lucifer will be here soon. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Lucifer Season 6's release date.
I'M STILL PROCESSING 5B AND WE'RE GETTING SEASON 6 IN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS pic.twitter.com/52vjhODR3d— ؘKT -47 • lucifer brainrot (@deckrstarlecter) July 25, 2021
"Let me clear my schedule for sept. 10th! I don't know if I'm ready," one fan wrote. A second fan tweeted, "I'm going to miss the devil, it's been so fun to watch Lucifer."
I AM NOT READY pic.twitter.com/sanxUO2pVl— paola (@ohmymorningstar) July 25, 2021
"Already? Already? I'm not prepared to say goodbye to #Lucifer right now..." a third person tweeted. "wow... I'm expecting ss6 to be next year, not this september... but thank you all for a wonderful series! I will never forget #SaveLucifer and lucifans."
I'm not ready- pic.twitter.com/C9gDIF3nMW— ؘKT -47 • lucifer brainrot (@deckrstarlecter) July 25, 2021
"I'm gonna miss this show so much," a fourth fan wrote. "it's the first time I watch a show ending up loving everything about it! The characters, the story, the main characters and their lovestory, the cast, the writers, the fandom one last ride :( September 10, here we go..."
Beloved!!! I am happy that we will have S6 this year, but I am sad that it will be the last time I will see your person this year! I will not look forward to waiting for you next year! My heart is divided! ❤😈😭 pic.twitter.com/WDarSolYOx— Fernanda - Lucifer's orphan 😭 (@Lucifa_Deckstar) July 25, 2021
"Damn early. But very good that it's coming early. It's preposterous," another person wrote. "Feeling happy coz another season is arriving but sad that its gonna end this time."
BUT I'M STILL PROCESSING 5B pic.twitter.com/PEA8ScV9aW— Bia tá olímpica (@muItifndom) July 25, 2021
"No [Netflix], you can't do this to me, not so fast," yet another Lucifer viewer tweeted. "let me finish processing 5B, I need to process this."
@tomellis17 I’m not ready to say goodbye!! @LesleyAnnBrandt I’m not ready to say goodbye @Aimee_Garcia I’m not ready @dbwofficial I’m just not ready😭😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/y5EDU5f0Gp— 🍬Kandi🍬 (@CherryBomb_Sol) July 25, 2021
"WHAT DO YOU MEAN, SIR? Is he going to heaven or hell or what?" a viewer eager for answers tweeted. "Is he moving town? Is he planning to leave but something happens and he doesnt? TOO MANY TO PROCESS."
For now, all past episodes of Lucifer are available to binge on Netflix. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg