'Lucifer' Season 6 Release Date Revealed, and Fans Can't Believe the End is Near

Lucifer Season 6 already has a release date, and fans don't know what to do. The second half of Season 5 dropped in May, so fans were expecting to wait a year or more for the final season of the Netflix dramedy. However, on Saturday, Netflix revealed that the Season 6 release date is Sept. 10. That's just more than a month away.

Fans were shocked, delighted and saddened by the date drop, which was accompanied by a retrospective trailer that featured one new scene at the end. In the final moment, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) reveals he's leaving Los Angeles, presumably to handle his heavenly duties as the new God. This was just a lot for fans to handle, especially since the recent batch of episodes is still relatively fresh.

In the replies to Netflix's trailer, fans relied with memes, pleas for more episodes after Season 6 and overall thrilled reactions that more Lucifer will be here soon. Scroll through to read some of the reactions to Lucifer Season 6's release date.