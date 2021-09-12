‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Reveals Villain’s Death

Lucifer Season 6 brought back an early villain in a surprising way. In the supernatural Netflix dramedy’s new episodes — which will be the show’s last — Lucifer goes all the way back to Season 1 to bring back an antagonist with a deep connection to Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and company. There was actually a bit of speculation about this return, and it turns out that the pop culture detectives out there were correct. However, what we didn’t know was that the bad guy question would die in the process. Spoilers for Lucifer Season 6 ahead.

The return in question occurs in Episode 3 (“Yabba Dabba Do Me”). In a quest to help someone he hates, Lucifer decides to track down Jimmy Barnes, the villain in the show’s first episode who was portrayed by John Pankow. (He also appeared on a few other episodes, but his pilot appearance is what fans will remember most.) He murders Delilah (AnnaLynne McCord), one of Lucifer’s acquaintances. The devil seeks vengeance, which puts him in the path of Chloe Decker (Lauren German), who is investigating the homicide. Lucifer eventually taunts Jimmy, driving him insane by showing him his demon form. This case essentially puts the entire series in motion, and without it, Lucifer and Chloe would not have met.

Unfortunately for Lucifer, he discovers the “vile horrid little man” isn’t sitting in a mental health facility as he assumed. Jimmy is now dead, making him a rare off-screen fatality in the Lucifer universe. Lucifer then decides to head down to hell to finish his mission. What follows is a wild animated sequence, blasts to the past and a deep dive into Jimmy’s backstory as Lucifer tries to see if he’s truly capable of becoming God. While spending some much time with a basic villain from the show’s first episodes might not sound interesting, it truly works. It’s an unorthodox episode that turns out to be one of the show’s best.

Lucifer Season 6 is out now. All episodes of the show, including those that aired originally on FOX, are up on Netflix to stream. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Stay tuned for more Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!