'Lucifer' Season 6: New Details About That Animated Episode

Lucifer Season 6 drops on Sept. 10, and there is one bit of the season that fans can't wait to watch. As shown in the trailer, there is at least part of an episode that is totally animated. It looks like something out of a Looney Tunes short, except with Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in the starring roles. In a new interview with Collider, co-showrunner/executive producer Joe Henderson let loose another interesting tidbit about the animation. The episode in question was worked on by the animation team from HBO Max's Harley Quinn, led by supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.

"We got super lucky because we had this just incredibly lucky window of time where you have these animators who can just bring so much humanity to cartoons," Henderson said. "And so it was just this wonderful confluence." Henderson also went on to assure fans that the animated scene wasn't forced, which one might assume given the season is about the Devil himself ascending to God's throne. He said it was just as natural as Season 5's musical episode, meaning there's an in-universe explanation for it.

"We can't just do an animated episode. How do you earn it within the show? How do you earn it within the language of the show? That was important," he said. As far as the style of the animation goes, Hendeson also revealed its main influences. "We were sort of talking about doing a Hanna-Barbera style, and then they actually worked a bunch of Looney Tunes influence in there as well, which you very much see in there. I mean, we gave them our instincts and they just flew. They're amazing. Like they're just incredible to work with. I mean, we had the starting point, but they brought it to life."

Lucifer Season 6 will stream on Sept. 10 via Netflix. It will be 10 episodes long and will serve as the show's final season. Cast members including Ellis, German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Rachael Harris will all return. The show itself is based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, who was created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Stay tuned for more Lucifer coverage here on PopCulture.com!