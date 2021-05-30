'Lucifer': Major Character Dies in Season 5, Part 2

✖

Lucifer killed off a huge character in Season 5, Part 2 in what is the show's biggest death yet. While the show has killed off major players such as Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) and Marcus Pierce/Caine (Tom Welling) in the past, this one was different. Scroll through to learn which member of the Lucifer cast of characters bit the dust in the latest batch of episodes. Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

One of Lucifer's mortal characters is now dead and gone. Which one exactly? Well, unfortunately for fans of Detective Dan Espinoza (played by Kevin Alejandro), he passed away in Episode 15, titled "Is This Really How Its Going to End?" As fans know, Dan has been a staple of the FOX-turned-Netflix show's cast ever since Season 1, Episode 1. He's the ex-husband of female lead Chloe Decker (Lauren German) whose overcome a corrupt past, relationship downfalls and deaths of loved ones over the years. In Season 5, we see him spiral as a result of learning about Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) true identity and what that means for life itself.

(Photo: John P. Fleenor/Netflix)

His death comes at the hands of a mercenary trying to track down a fence who has an artifact Lucifer's evil twin Michael (also Ellis) needs. Dan is kidnapped, but goes down with a fight, taking out one of two assassins before being gunned down. He doesn't die instantly, though.

Chloe gets to the scene just in time to hear Dan's final words. He sends a message to their daughter, saying, "Tell Trixie that I love her and I'm gonna miss making unicorn armies with her." His injuries then send him into shock, as he says, "I'm so scared. Goodbye, Chloe; goodbye." He's taken to a hospital, where the bulk of the cast wait to hear if he survives. A doctor soon tells Chloe he didn't make it, with each of Lucifer's characters reacting in disbelief. Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) soon arrives at the facility and learns the news, in what is the show's most heartbreaking scene to date.

A funeral and quest for revenge follow, with Lucifer and Maze (Lesley-Anne Brandt) making sure those responsible for Dan's murder pay. Our satanic protagonist also ultimately seeks vengeance against Michael in the season finale. While this is surely the end of Dan in the land of the living, don't be surprised if he pops up in Season 6. Obviously, he's in the afterlife, a place we've gone before. Plus, the minds behind the show have teased that he'll be back in some capacity, but only time will tell!

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix (with the new installments tacked onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's page.) As noted, the dramedy has already been renewed for Season 6. However, Lucifer Season 6 will be the last season of the program. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.