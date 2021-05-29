'Lucifer' Star Returns for Emotional Season 5 Send-Off

✖

Lucifer fans knew that at least one past character would be back during Season 5, Part 2, but not this one. Netflix spoiled the return of Season 4 staple Eve in the trailer and promotional pictures for this back-half of the season, but it kept another ace up its sleeve. In a surprise move, a character/star we thought was done with the show for good returned. Scroll through to learn who! Spoilers ahead for Lucifer Season 5, Part 2.

In Episode 14, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is fully backing his father, God (Dennis Haysbert), when it comes to his decision to retire. He tries to hurry it along by pulling one last stop. Using the universal-bouncing powers of sister Gabriel (Kimia Behpoornia) to ask their mother to visit. At Lux, Goddess (also simply known as "Mom") arrives, with actress Tricia Helfer returning in the role.

(Photo: Netflix)

Viewers will recall that Goddess debuted in Season 2, after escaping hell and possessing lawyer Charlotte Richards' body. She leaves Earth to start her own universe at the end of Season 2, but Helfer returns to play the unpossessed Charlotte Richards in Season 3. However, Richards ends up dying as Season 3 concludes. With two big, emotional exits, viewers did not expect to see her again. However, Goddess returns to finally talk to her husband after a longtime estrangement.

The couple shares remarks about ruling over universes, with Goddess remarking, "I don't find it nearly as difficult as you made it out to be." God sweetly replies, "Then clearly you're better at it than I ever was. No surprise in that." Goddess then extends a peace offering, saying, "I must admit though, it does get lonely at the top."

(Photo: Netflix)

After a brief off-screen conversation, the couple comes to the decision to leave Earth forever. God wants to live in Goddess' world to make up for all the time she lived in his. Furthermore, Goddess is only able to make this dimension-hopping trip one time, meaning they're gone for good. After saying some goodbyes, the couple walks into a blinding light, presumably never to be seen again.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 2 is now streaming on Netflix (with the new installments tacked onto the existing Season 5 section on the show's page.) Netflix has already renewed the show, which was previously a FOX program before the streamer saved it from cancellation, for Season 6. Unfortunately, Lucifer Season 6 will be the final installment of the program. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more coverage of Lucifer through its final season.