'Lucifer' Is Ending and Netflix Fans Are Upset
Lucifer is set to end after Season 6, Netflix announced Tuesday, sending a wave of upset through the large fanbase. The announcement, which also marked the official announcement that the series would be returning for a sixth season, followed months of the series' fate hanging in limbo. In February, reports had swirled that the streamer was considering ending the show, sparking fear among fans.
the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV— Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020
Premiering in 2014, the show initially ran on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled in 2018. That cancellation sparked widespread backlash from fans, who petitioned for the series to be saved. Just a month after it was given the ax, Netflix announced it had resurrected Lucifer for a fourth season. Season 4 proved to be a major win for the streamer, becoming ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight straight weeks. It proved so successful that just 29 days after the Season 4 premiere, its first premiere on the platform, Netflix announced a Season 5 renewal.
Given the fierce fanbase and the efforts that had been put in to save the series back in 2018, it comes as little surprise that fans are disheartened by the news of the series’ impending end. Several people, however, cast doubt that this could really be the end with the series’ history of being revived. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.
this gotta be a typo— Fred Mac (@macmayne11) June 23, 2020
Just waiting for the announcement of season 7 tmw pic.twitter.com/k7n0Hvymhf— Lucca (@luccabfp) June 23, 2020
This show has more lives than a cat, tho, so who knows what will happen in a year... Lol. #Lucifer— LuciFans (@lucifansgroup1) June 23, 2020
This is sad lucifer is such a funny tv series https://t.co/om0h3KvW46— Basten Arends🦅🇳🇱🌷 (@BJ_Arends) June 23, 2020
THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY AND SAD AT THE SAME TIME I CAN'T SAY GOODBYE TO THEM https://t.co/8SP6F6Bo7J— Cᥱᥣιᥲ💫 {LUCIFER -59} (@morningstark_) June 23, 2020
I'm crying and screaming that even the devil heard me on his throne 😭😭😭😭❤— Lucifer Fans Paraguay 🇵🇾 (@luciferfanspy) June 23, 2020
it will be the last and FINAL SEASON ??? WHICH MEANS NO MORE LUCIFER AND CHLOE but nonetheless thank u netflix for s6 😭 https://t.co/mrjtYFgPjb— a sad mf ⛈️ (@sassyhazzza) June 23, 2020
😥— Aiden (@owlways_sleepy) June 23, 2020
THATS WHAT Y'ALL SAID ABOUT SEASON FIVE— ᵈⁱⁿᵃ AUGUST 21ST (@detectivechIo) June 23, 2020
But then hopefully season 7 will happen and then that will be announced as something like "the last ever season"— kevin taylor (@kev_taylor1) June 23, 2020
Can't be the final season!!! This show is too incredible and great of a show to end!!!— Derek B. Kirby (@dbksr1) June 23, 2020
6??? We want more pic.twitter.com/0ocwtl5PaE— Alma Feliz (@AlmaFeliz0) June 23, 2020
No 6 can't be the last season😓😓we want more🙄— Neanderthal from jammu (@AadimanavJammu) June 23, 2020
Final season????— DIYA💫💫 (@Diya121121) June 23, 2020