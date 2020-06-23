'Lucifer' Is Ending and Netflix Fans Are Upset

Lucifer is set to end after Season 6, Netflix announced Tuesday, sending a wave of upset through the large fanbase. The announcement, which also marked the official announcement that the series would be returning for a sixth season, followed months of the series' fate hanging in limbo. In February, reports had swirled that the streamer was considering ending the show, sparking fear among fans.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

Premiering in 2014, the show initially ran on Fox for three seasons before it was canceled in 2018. That cancellation sparked widespread backlash from fans, who petitioned for the series to be saved. Just a month after it was given the ax, Netflix announced it had resurrected Lucifer for a fourth season. Season 4 proved to be a major win for the streamer, becoming ranked as the No. 1 binge, as measured by TV Time, for a record eight straight weeks. It proved so successful that just 29 days after the Season 4 premiere, its first premiere on the platform, Netflix announced a Season 5 renewal.

Given the fierce fanbase and the efforts that had been put in to save the series back in 2018, it comes as little surprise that fans are disheartened by the news of the series’ impending end. Several people, however, cast doubt that this could really be the end with the series’ history of being revived. Scroll down to see what fans are saying.