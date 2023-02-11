'Lucifer' Star D.B. Woodside's New Netflix Show Reveals First Look

Fans of Lucifer have missed seeing D.B. Woodside on Netflix ever since the show wrapped in September 2021. Luckily for them, that wait will soon be over. Woodside stars in the upcoming Netflix show The Night Agent, out March 23 on the streamer. Woodside was cast in the role back in February 2022, but Netflix just now revealed the first look at the show in the form of photos and a teaser trailer.

Among the photos is one of Woodside, known to Lucifer fans as the titular character's angelic brother Amenadiel. He is shown in character as Erik, investigating some sort of blueprint/document alongside Fola Evans-Akingbola's Chelsea Arrington. In the trailer, he is shown lurking through a crowd of factory workers, striking an intense gaze at an unseen character. Per Deadline, Erik "returns to the Secret Service after a long hiatus, prepared to earn back the trust and respect of the institution he serves."

(Photo: Netflix)

After the first trailer dropped, Woodside shared it with the caption, "Finally! Here it is, Fam." His Lucifer co-stars Inbar Lavi and Rachael Harris cheered him on in the comments, with Harris writing, "oh dude! looks fantastic and you get to wear a suit again."

The show's official synopsis reads: "Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office."

Gabriel Basso plays the aforementioned "night agent," Peter Sutherland. The rest of the cast includes Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano and Phoenix Raei.

All episodes of Lucifer, including those that originally aired on Fox, are currently streaming on Netflix. The Night Agent's 10-episode season drops on March 23.