✖

Since Netflix picked up Lucifer after it was removed from FOX, fans of the streaming service have fallen in love with the show while viewers who followed it from the beginning have continued to be impressed with the series in its new home. It was recently announced that the show would be returning for its fifth season on Aug. 21. Along with that, the show was picked up for another round with the sixth and final season looming sometime in 2021.

Coming back for another go will be D.B. Woodside, who has starred as Amenadiel on the show since its inception. He shared the news on his Twitter, writing that was “happy to announce that I will be returning to Lucifer for Season 6.” He went on to add that, “I will be directing an episode for our final season.” Continuing, Woodside complemented his co-workers, saying that they are “ a beautiful cast.” He finished, “We stand by each other. We fight for one another.” While viewers of the show and fans of Woodside were thrilled to hear the news, perhaps no one was as excited as his co-star and man who plays the title character, Tom Ellis. He responded to his news that he was “utterly delighted and excited” to have him back on set.

Yes Brother...! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera❤️#Lucifer ✊🏿✊🏼😈 https://t.co/F0S7qTng1h — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 5, 2020

Following the first season, Woodside spoke very highly of his brief time with Ellis and fellow co-star, Lesley-Ann Brandt in an interview with Collider. He said that Ellis is a “delight” to work with and that being able to have a “real friendship” with his co-stars makes everything so much easier. In that same interview, Woodside also shared his thoughts on what makes the show special, this coming after just one season but one that brought in quite a bit of fanfare. Woodside said things really get going in the series when the supernatural aspects of the show are put in a spotlight, “I like when the show takes us into Lucifer’s world and shows us what’s happening with him and how he’s adjusting to earthly plane.”

Lucifer’s first three seasons aired on FOX before the network cancelled the show. Netflix picked it up shortly after and has reaped the benefits.