'Lucifer' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, and Fans Can't Wait Any Longer
Now that the Season 5 release date of Lucifer has been revealed, fans have been celebrating the news online. Netflix announced the supernatural procedural would return on Aug. 25 on Twitter Monday morning, adding to another chapter in the rollercoaster of emotions the show's loyal viewers have endured.
Lucifer premiered on Fox back in 2016 and ran for three seasons. After the network pulled the plug, fans rallied and Netflix ended up picking up the series for a Season 4. It became a hit with subscribers and was eventually renewed it for Season 5. Netflix is also spacing out the upcoming season, with the first batch of episodes appropriately labeled as "Part 1." It's become a common practice for the streaming giant, which they've done this with other popular series like The Ranch and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
There's also a Season 6 coming, which was also in jeopardy after a reported contract dispute with star Tom Ellis. However, things seemed to have been resolved, and production will resume at some point following the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown. In the meantime, fans were more than happy to be able to mark a date on their calendars.
#lucifer having a date for season 5 is sending me into orbit, brb gonna cry pic.twitter.com/GaDFDzRoY9— ani (@gublertweets) June 22, 2020
Lucifer Season 5 Premiering on August 21 on Netflix 🔥#DCFansKerala #LuciferSeason5 #Lucifer pic.twitter.com/02SsB2Mj1d— DC Fans Kerala (@DcKerala) June 23, 2020
HOW CAN I BE EXPECTED TO JUST GO ABOUT MY DAY NOW? HOW? @LuciferNetflix you are 😈 pic.twitter.com/Mp7NISx9FK— Lev 🎞 (@neuralcluster) June 22, 2020
I woke up to the news of the official date of releasing the season 5 of #lucifer
what a beautiful day🤍
21/Aug😈— SHAYMA شيما👩🏽⚕️👾🎧🎮 (@shayma_ayoubi) June 22, 2020
YAY ! #LuciferSeason5 August 21st ! on @netflix #LuciferNetflix #Lucifer#LUCIFERAUGUST21 #Lucifans#LUCIFERONNETFLIX pic.twitter.com/78Wj71QzfS— Jay Matos 🗯 (@Jayson_D) June 23, 2020
So glad we finally have a release date for Lucifer season 5! August 21st, here we come!!#Lucifer #LuciferSeason5— Faihu (@faihuu) June 22, 2020
#Lucifer season 5 has got a release date, can't wait to start watching it. #LuciferSeason5 @LuciferNetflix @LUCIFERwriters— Josh Bruce (@JoshB_3D) June 22, 2020
Omg!!!!! LUCIFER SEASON 5 part 1 drops August 21! This is not a drill! I Repeat this is not a drill!! My little #Deckerstar heart can’t wait! #LuciferSeason5 #lucifer @tomellis17 @LaurenGerman— Brie Doyle (@Brie_Doyle) June 22, 2020
ohhh sheyyyyt LUCIFER SEASON 5 drops August 21 😈🔥 🤪😂 i love u netflix 😊😂 #lucifer #season5 #devilhimself #netflix #cantwait— StephAnNie (@iamsteffie) June 22, 2020
When @Netflix finally announces @LuciferNetflix returns on #August21 for #LuciferSeason5— Tom Ellis Fans 😈💜 (@Tom_EllisFans) June 22, 2020
.#Lucifer #LuciferMorningstar #TomEllis 😈🕺🏻🍾✨ pic.twitter.com/OiH5LxKJ7g
#Lucifer returns in 2— 🇺🇸 Ƨtiffler 😷 Ⴑames 🏳️🌈 (@Lyve_Wire) June 22, 2020
months. August 21 #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/52WBUip1Dp
YES, YES, and YES!!! Will be requesting this day off. Can’t wait to see my fave cast back together!!! 😍❤️😈 #Lucifer #LuciferSeason5 https://t.co/rft7zEJzJ6— Myra (@justmyra18) June 23, 2020