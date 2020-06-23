'Lucifer' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed, and Fans Can't Wait Any Longer

Now that the Season 5 release date of Lucifer has been revealed, fans have been celebrating the news online. Netflix announced the supernatural procedural would return on Aug. 25 on Twitter Monday morning, adding to another chapter in the rollercoaster of emotions the show's loyal viewers have endured.

Lucifer premiered on Fox back in 2016 and ran for three seasons. After the network pulled the plug, fans rallied and Netflix ended up picking up the series for a Season 4. It became a hit with subscribers and was eventually renewed it for Season 5. Netflix is also spacing out the upcoming season, with the first batch of episodes appropriately labeled as "Part 1." It's become a common practice for the streaming giant, which they've done this with other popular series like The Ranch and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

There's also a Season 6 coming, which was also in jeopardy after a reported contract dispute with star Tom Ellis. However, things seemed to have been resolved, and production will resume at some point following the industry-wide coronavirus shutdown. In the meantime, fans were more than happy to be able to mark a date on their calendars.